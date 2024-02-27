BCB After Dark: Looking for flaws

It’s Tuesday night here at BCB After Dark: the secret party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you found us. No, we haven’t required a password in ages. Come on in. There are still good tables available. The dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last night I asked you to grade the Cubs offseason. You spoke with a resounding “B,” which received 63 percent of the vote. Another 20 percent gave the Cubs a “C” for the winter and 14 percent gave a hot stove grade of “A.”

We’re back to our regular season schedule tonight, which means I don’t do movie talk on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Today would have been the 101st birthday of the great saxophonist Dexter Gordon. So here’s a performance on Danish television in 1967 featuring Gordon, Kenny Drew on piano, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (also known as NHØP) on bass and Albert “Tootie” Heath on drums.

Welcome back to everyone who skips all that jazz.

As I noted last night, he Cubs are likely done for the winter in making major moves. I’m sure there could be some more minor ones like today’s Bailey Horn for Matthew Thompson deal but I seems unlikely that they will make another major addition. I’m sure they’ll listen if the asking price of any of the remaining “Boras Four” (Or five if you count J.D. Martinez) comes down to somewhere that they’re comfortable, but I strongly suspect that if any of them come into the Cubs’ price range, they’ll get snapped up by other teams long before then. There’s talk that Jordan Montgomery has a solid offer on the table from the Red Sox but that he really wants to stay in Texas and he’s hoping the Rangers come back to the table. Matt Chapman would fit nicely at third base on a short-term contract, but he’d likely go back to Toronto if he were willing to sign such a deal. Who knows what is up with Blake Snell? And while Martinez’s asking price might be in the Cubs’ budget, I can’t see the Cubs tying up the DH position with Martinez when there are going to be players like Christopher Morel, Alexander Canario and Michael Busch fighting to get at-bats. That’s not even mentioning Patrick Wisdom, who is still on the team the last I checked. He may even still be the starting third baseman.

So tonight I’m going to ask you what is the Cubs’ biggest weakness heading into the season? This doesn’t have to be a position, but it can be. I’m going to give you a bunch of options and you can pick the one that worries you the most heading into the 2024 season. If the Cubs fail to make the playoffs in 2024, what’s the factor most likely to keep them out. What problem are they most likely to try to fix before the trade deadline?

And no, I’m not going to let you vote for “Jed Hoyer.” If any of these flaws prove to be fatal, he’s the one responsible. So it goes without saying that he bears a great deal of responsibility for the Cubs, good or bad.

Poll What is the Cubs biggest flaw heading into the season? Catching

First base

Third base

Starting pitching

Relief pitching

Left-handed hitting

Speed

Power

Health

General depth

Other (leave in comments) vote view results 3% Catching (2 votes)

4% First base (3 votes)

26% Third base (16 votes)

26% Starting pitching (16 votes)

19% Relief pitching (12 votes)

3% Left-handed hitting (2 votes)

0% Speed (0 votes)

8% Power (5 votes)

3% Health (2 votes)

3% General depth (2 votes)

1% Other (leave in comments) (1 vote) 61 votes total Vote Now

Thanks so very much for stopping by this evening. We appreciate all of our patrons. Be sure to get home safely. Call a ride if you need to. Please recycle any cans and bottles. Tip your waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow night for more BCB After Dark.