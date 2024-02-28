A look at the Cubs’ possible 26-man Opening Day roster

This is the sort of article I’d normally have written before Spring Training began, but with the uncertainty about whether Cody Bellinger would return to the Cubs, I decided to wait. I had always figured that Bellinger to the Cubs was the best fit for player and team, and now that Belli is back, I figured it’s time to have a look at who might be on the baseline as they introduce rosters on Opening Day, March 28 at Texas. (Also, Deputy and I will have a look at Cubs payroll coming up soon.)

Without further ado:

Catchers (2)

Yan Gomes, Miguel Amaya

This is the year I hope Amaya takes a big step forward, as he is the obvious heir apparent to the starting job in 2025. Honestly, I think Amaya had a fantastic 2023, given all the injuries he’d suffered the previous two years. When 2023 began, it wasn’t clear Amaya would play in the majors at all, much less be a significant contributor. While he did fade offensively late, I thought his 2023 season was really good overall.

Gomes is 36 and had a solid 2023 season both offensively and behind the plate. If he could even come close to repeating his 1.7 bWAR season, the Cubs will have a good catching tandem.

Infielders (6)

Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, Patrick Wisdom, Nick Madrigal

Busch has been anointed the starting first baseman by Craig Counsell, the job is his to lose. A minor shoulder issue that kept him out of spring games the first weekend probably won’t be a big deal.

I would expect Wisdom to start at 1B occasionally vs. lefthanders, that might actually make a good platoon.

Madrigal’s the backup middle infielder unless he’s traded, in which case I would expect Luis Vazquez to get a shot at the role.

Outfielders (5)

Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman, Alexander Canario

This is actually quite a good outfield, one of the best defensively the Cubs have had in a long time.

Bellinger might play first base or DH from time to time, which would give playing time to Canario. It’s possible the Cubs might want to give Canario everyday play at Triple-A Iowa, though he has little to prove there. Brennen Davis and NRI David Peralta are also in the mix.

The signing of Bellinger makes it certain Pete Crow-Armstrong starts at Iowa, which is good for him, I think. He’ll be in MLB before too long.

Starting pitchers (5)

Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, Shōta Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Wicks

I’ve seen some people say Wicks should start the year at Iowa, but he showed me enough last September to say he should get a rotation spot. (And yes, I was one who said he wasn’t ready for a callup, just before he was called up. I was, obviously, wrong.)

That would give the Cubs three lefties in the rotation, which I also think is a good thing.

Other candidates are Drew Smyly, Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski. I think Smyly and Assad are in the bullpen as swingmen, and Wesneski, who got hit hard by the Royals earlier this week, heads to Iowa to stay stretched out to start if needed.

Relief pitchers (8)

Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris, Drew Smyly, Javier Assad, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather, Luke Little, Daniel Palencia

The last two selections might surprise you. But I think Little is ready to be a contributor, and Palencia certainly had his moments last year.

Keegan Thompson, who just two years ago seemed about equal to Justin Steele in development, has fallen off the radar. Maybe he’s trade bait.

Ben Brown could also be in the bullpen mix, though I think he’d be better off at Iowa stretched out to start.

I still like Caleb Kilian as a possible dark horse to make the pen. The first six here (Alzolay, Neris, Smyly, Assad, Leiter and Merryweather) seem locks; beyond that there could be some interesting choices.