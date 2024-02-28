Cubs vs. Brewers at Phoenix preview, Wednesday 2/28, 2:05 CT

Here’s a bit more on Matthew Thompson, who the Cubs acquired yesterday in a trade with the White Sox:

In the 23-year-old Thompson, the Cubs got a righty who was selected in the second round of the 2019 Draft by the Sox. Last season with Double-A Birmingham, Thompson had a 4.85 ERA with 136 strikeouts and 85 walks in 124 1/3 innings. “He’s got a good arm,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “He’s a guy that we liked as an amateur. And I think any time you can grab a starting pitcher in that context, you do it.”

Basically, they swapped a 26-year-old lefty who has trouble throwing strikes (Bailey Horn) for a 23-year-old righty who has trouble throwing strikes. Maybe they can fix Thompson, who now becomes the third Thompson pitching in the Cubs system (also Keegan and Riley).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers were not available at posting time.

Rob Zastryzny will start for the Brewers. Brewers relievers scheduled today: Trevor Megill, JB Bukauskas, Enoli Paredes, Jared Koenig and Harold Chirino.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio feed via WTMJ Milwaukee.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.