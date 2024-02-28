Baseball history unpacked, February 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Tom Walsh, Dolan Nichols, Jim Kremmel, Aroldis Chapman*. Also notable: Jud Wilson HOF.

Today in History:

202 BC - Coronation ceremony of Liu Bang as Emperor Gaozu of Han takes place, initiating four centuries of the Han Dynasty’s rule over China.

- Coronation ceremony of Liu Bang as Emperor Gaozu of Han takes place, initiating four centuries of the Han Dynasty’s rule over China. 1646 - Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.

- Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church. 1827 - First commercial railroad in US, Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) chartered

- First commercial railroad in US, Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) chartered 1849 - First boat load of gold rush prospectors arrives in San Francisco from the east coast.

- First boat load of gold rush prospectors arrives in San Francisco from the east coast. 1953 - Francis Crick and James Watson discover the chemical structure of DNA-molecule (double-helix polymer) using studies of x-ray diffraction developed by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.

- Francis Crick and James Watson discover the chemical structure of DNA-molecule (double-helix polymer) using studies of x-ray diffraction developed by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins. 1983 -Final TV episode of “M*A*S*H”, a two-hour special directed by series star Alan Alda titled “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen”, airs (CBS); a record 125 million watch in the US.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.