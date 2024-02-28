Baseball history unpacked, February 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1903 - A syndicate headed by Pittsburgh owner Barney Dreyfuss and James Potter buys the Phillies from John Rogers and A. J. Reach for $170,000. It will be another seven years before ownership interest in more than one team is prohibited. (1)
- 1931 - Ban Johnson dies after a long illness. He had created the A.L. and was its dynamic, dictatorial leader until subdued by the advent of Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who took office as the first commissioner in January 1921. (1,3)
- 1968 - Lena Blackburne dies in Riverside, New Jersey, at age 81. A former major league infielder and manager, Blackburne has been the source for his eponymous rubbing mud, used by umpires in both leagues to rub down new balls. He leaves the mud business to his boyhood friend, John Haas. (2)
- 1985 - Pitcher Rick Reuschel, who is considered washed up by most observers, signs as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will spend the first two months of the season in the minors. After being called up in May, Reuschel will win 14 games for Pittsburgh and gain the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.
- 1986 - In Major League Baseball’s sternest disciplinary move since the 1919 Black Sox were banished for life, Commissioner Peter Ueberroth gives seven players who were admitted drug users a choice of a year’s suspension without pay or heavy fines and career-long drug testing, along with 100 hours of drug-related community service. Joaquin Andújar, Dale Berra, Enos Cabell, Keith Hernandez, Jeffrey Leonard, Dave Parker, and Lonnie Smith will be fined 10 percent of their annual salaries to drug abuse programs. The commissioner also doles out lesser penalties to 14 other players for their use of drugs.
- 2000 - American League umpire John Hirschbeck is elected as the first president of the World Umpires Association, which was recognized by the National Labor Relations Board a few days ago. (2)
- 2002 - Major League Baseball announces it has rehired five umpires who had resigned during the 1999 season as part of the ill-fated strategy concocted by Richie Phillips and the Major League Umpires Association. They are Gary Darling, Bill Hohn, Larry Poncino, Larry Vanover and Joe West. Four other umpires, Drew Coble, Greg Kosc, Terry Tata, and Frank Pulli, are allowed to retire with back pay. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Tom Walsh, Dolan Nichols, Jim Kremmel, Aroldis Chapman*. Also notable: Jud Wilson HOF.
Today in History:
- 202 BC - Coronation ceremony of Liu Bang as Emperor Gaozu of Han takes place, initiating four centuries of the Han Dynasty’s rule over China.
- 1646 - Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.
- 1827 - First commercial railroad in US, Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) chartered
- 1849 - First boat load of gold rush prospectors arrives in San Francisco from the east coast.
- 1953 - Francis Crick and James Watson discover the chemical structure of DNA-molecule (double-helix polymer) using studies of x-ray diffraction developed by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.
- 1983 -Final TV episode of “M*A*S*H”, a two-hour special directed by series star Alan Alda titled “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen”, airs (CBS); a record 125 million watch in the US.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
