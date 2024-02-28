Outside The Confines: Spring awakenings

Good morning.
- In his first Spring Training game with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani homered. Bob Nightengale has details and reactions from the Dodgers.
- Jack Harris writes that although Ohtani brought an outfielder’s glove to Spring Training, you shouldn’t expect to see him use it in a game this season.
- The Dodgers made a couple of moves. They signed utility infielder (and longtime Dodger before he left for Boston in 2021) Kiké Hernandez to a one-year, $4 million deal. To make room, they dealt outfielder Manuel Margot to the Twins. Each team sent a minor leaguer the other way and the Dodgers sent money to pay half of the $12 million that Margot is still owed on his contract. And here’s where I admit that I forgot Margot was even with the Dodgers—he came over alongside Tyler Glasnow back in December.
- Ben Clemens breaks down the Dodgers signing of Hernandez and the trade with the Twins from both sides.
- The Dodgers signed longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford to a one-year deal.
- Katie Woo explains that Crawford is expected to be a backup and mentor to Cards shortstop Masyn Winn. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Grant Brisbee explains why Crawford wasn’t coming back to San Francisco. (The Athletic sub. req.) He also calls the Cardinals “the Midwest Dodgers,” which is interesting.
- Prayers go out to Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson, his family and the Blue Jays organization after his four-year-old son Toby was hit by a car in Clearwater, Florida. The boy is recovering in the hospital, but Swanson will miss some time to be with his son.
- And our condolences go out to the friends and family of former major league pitcher José DeLeón, who died at 63. DeLeón pitched for the five teams, including the White Sox and Cardinals, from 1983 to 1995.
- Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has signed with the Marlins on a one-year deal. Esteban Rivera looks at what Miami is getting in Anderson.
- Jim Callis has five prospects to watch in Spring Training.
- Theo DeRosa has one dark horse candidate to make the Opening Day roster for each team.
- Jay Jaffe has the weakest positions for the National League playoff contenders.
- Semi-related, David Schoenfield has 10 teams that should try to sign one or more of the remaining free agents. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Yes, the Cubs are on his list.
- Jeff Passan argues that Rangers prospect Wyatt Langford has a good chance to be baseball’s next superstar. We knew that last year’s draft was loaded, but so far it truly does have a chance to be the greatest overall talent in a draft in MLB history. Too early to say that, of course, but the early returns are impressive.
- Ben Clemens examines how the Rays manage to get so much out of players that the rest of the league has undervalued. Or, how do the Rays manage to stay so good despite spending $3.84 on player salaries each year?
- Matt Snyder tells fans to stop rooting for your team to lose to get a better draft pick.
- Russell Dorsey reports on how much the Diamondbacks are counting on second-year starter Brandon Pfaadt in 2024.
- David Buchanan, who is a non-roster invite to Phillies camp after seven years in NPB and KBO, apologized to Bryce Harper for throwing behind him back in 2015. Buchanan said that he always regretted it and was thankful for the opportunity to apologize. Of course, Harper homered in that same at-bat back in 2015.
- Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is upset that MLB is already shortening the pitch clock with runners on base after a season filled with pitching injuries. Can’t say I blame him. I support the pitch clock, but there was no reason not to wait a couple of years to see how things shake out before tinkering with it again. Gabe Lacques has details.
- Three years after he retired, Daniel Murphy is back with the Mets as a broadcaster. Murphy played for the Cubs in 2019, in case you’d forgotten.
- Joe Hoefling takes another looks at the issues surrounding where the Athletics will play after 2024.
- Quick update on the jersey brouhaha. Paul Lukas explains how the Royals got the old lettering on the backs of their jerseys this year. (Hint: they asked if they could.)
- Speaking of which, check out these wild jerseys with the “Steamboat Willie” Mickey Mouse, King Kong and Van Gogh that the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are going to wear for “Public Domain” night.
- Here’s something near and dear to my heart. Will Leitch traces how Twitter (I refuse to call it by the silly name) went from something invaluable to sports fans to whatever fresh hell it is now.
- R.J. Anderson and Matt Snyder break down the pros and cons of MLB expansion.
- Dayn Perry looks at the qualifications for eight potential expansion cities.
- Jayson Stark has a humorous piece on how the Blue Jays reacted to the rumors that Shohei Ohtani was flying to Toronto this past December. (The Athletic sub. req.) They were as confused as the rest of us.
- MLB is inviting all 150 living former Negro Leagues players to attend the Giants/Cardinals game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama this upcoming June. At least six of those players were invited in person by Ryan Howard.
- And finally, Ichiro Suzuki is a lock to become the first Japanese player to be elected to the Hall of Fame next year. But as Ken Rosenthal explains, Ichiro has visited Cooperstown many times over the years to learn from and to better understand the greats of the past. (The Athletic sub. req.)
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
