Outside The Confines: Spring awakenings

Ohtani hits his first home run in a Dodger uniform. The Dodgers make a couple more moves. A Giants legend moves to St. Louis. Ichiro’s relationship with Cooperstown and other news from baseball.

By Josh Timmers
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Good morning.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

