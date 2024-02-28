The Royals got a waiver for larger names on the new Nike jerseys

Something looks very good on the back of Michael Wacha’s Royals jersey, as shown above.

As hinted in the headline, the Royals received a waiver from MLB to use the larger names on the back of their jerseys, comparable to previous years, instead of the tiny letters other teams use — for example, the Cubs:

All of this is detailed in an article by Paul Lukas at Uni Watch. Lukas contacted Royals VP of communications Sam Mellinger for details, and here they are:

The Royals like the new uniforms but felt strongly about maintaining the full-sized lettering as a way for fans to connect with the team’s players, so they worked with Nike and MLB to make that possible. This was not a case of teams being presented with a choice of lettering sizes. There was no choice at all — everyone was supposed to get the smaller letters. The Royals essentially got a waiver because they lobbied hard for it. (This is similar to what Cardinals prexy Bill DeWitt III told me about how he lobbied hard to keep the team’s chain-stitched chest script.) Although we haven’t yet seen the Royals’ road greys, they too will have the full-sized lettering. (I now realize that I forgot to ask about the team’s City Connect uniform, but I’m sure it will also be included.) I felt like an idiot asking Mellinger this question, but it seemed necessary: “Nike and MLB are saying that the smaller lettering makes the jersey lighter. So are the Royals concerned about being at a competitive disadvantage because of the larger, heavier lettering?” I’m sure you will be stunned to learn that Mellinger said, “No.”

Let’s look at that last part again and I am going to put it in boldface for emphasis:

Honestly, how much more can “larger, heavier lettering” weigh? A few ounces? Would a player even notice the difference?

As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, the new jerseys just look cheap, as shown in the lead photo in that article, a comparison between a Shōta Imanaga jersey using last year’s lettering (from his intro presser) and the style now being sold at retail:

The old lettering just looks more... well, professional, for lack of a better word. As many (including myself) have noted, the new style looks like the cheap knockoff you’d have bought in previous years for $20.

Good for the Royals for taking a stand and doing something, as Lukas wrote, “to connect with fans.”

The Cubs should ask for the same waiver the Royals received and return to that old lettering style. Frankly, all the other teams should, too. It’s a much better look, makes the names more readable and shouldn’t be any sort of “competitive disadvantage.” It’s something that easily could be done before Opening Day.

Get it done, Cubs, MLB and Nike.