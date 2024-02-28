Cody Bellinger: ‘I fully believe in myself as a baseball player’

The Cubs re-introduced newly re-signed outfielder Cody Bellinger Wednesday afternoon to a group of media that was already quite familiar with him from his year with the team in 2023.

And Bellinger referenced last year a couple of times, saying that the team had “unfinished business” from 2023 from missing the playoffs by one game, and that’s one of the reasons he wanted to come back. He cited the “amazing, constant support from my teammates” and said he had a great time last year and the team had a great clubhouse.

Regarding the free-agent process itself, Bellinger said, “I was craving baseball, trying to stay ready for whenever the moment came. Today was my first official day, feels really good, I’m beyond excited to get going.” He thanked his wife and family for supporting him through the process.

Jed Hoyer explained things from the Cubs’ side, saying the conversation with Bellinger started “last July.” He praised Bellinger as a great fit for the team and clubhouse, talked “more often than Scott might have liked,” and everything came together in the last five to seven days.

Scott Boras, Bellinger’s agent, also attended the news conference and referred to some “irregularities” in Bellinger’s situation, largely referring to the injuries that ruined Bellinger’s last few seasons with the Dodgers. He called Bellinger “an MVP talent” and then added, in one of his signature catch phrases, that free agency is: “Turkey and a thermometer. you have to go in, see what the temperature is and evaluated it.”

Hoyer was clear, said Boras, that they wanted Bellinger on the team, and from there it took time to determine what kind of contract they wanted. Boras said, “We let Jed know that this kind of structure, flexibility, was what we were looking for. There was a mutual agreement this kind of structure was good for both sides. Each team functions in its own way. Some teams, owners get involved. Tom Ricketts operates in a different way, so I dealt directly with Jed. There was great communication.”

Bellinger added: “The Cubs were the focus once this kind of structure was available. I love Wrigley, love the fans, my family and I love Chicago. I wanted it, so I’m super happy it worked out the way it did.” He added that “one more long-term contract” is his ultimate goal.

You all recall that during the Cubs Convention, Dansby Swanson was very public about how much he wanted Bellinger back. Of that, Jed said: “It’s wonderful.”

Bellinger was asked about his relationship with Pete Crow-Armstrong. He said, “I love Pete, he’s an amazing kid. He’s got such a bright future. We continued to chat during this process, I respect how he plays the game, nothing but love between us. He’s going to have a long MLB career.”

About his new manager, Craig Counsell, Bellinger said he’s spent some of the last few days just hanging around a bit, and he has a lot of respect for Counsell seeing him from the other side. He added, “Today was my first day with him, he’s just a guy you want to play for, very excited to play for him.”

Much has been made this offseason about Bellinger’s exit velocity, particularly on two-strike pitches, and he said, “I hear it, and I brush it off. There’s a lot that goes into it and I don’t look at one stat to dictate the entire season. I trust myself to go out every day and believe in myself.” Boras added that the key to the soft contact thing is what the count is, and Bellinger’s two-strike BA was best in baseball, a better way of looking at the data. The power is still there. Bellinger sent video of swing to Dustin Kelly, and two days ago back in the cage together talked about how he’s feeling, etc.

There was one last note from Boras about how teams are spending this offseason. He talked about “irregularity” again and said that about 11 teams are spending less money than a year ago despite record revenues in baseball, and added, “There were 15 contracts of four years or more in 2022, this year just four, though five for foreign players”. Another one of his catch phrases followed: In the “MLB auto” they are using three gears instead of four for competitiveness.

Obviously you can roll your eyes at Boras’ catch phrases, but this is important for the future of baseball: How is the sport going to be going forward for free agency? For someone like Bellinger, in particular, who might wind up back on the FA market next year? “As always, we await developments.”

Bellinger finished the presser by saying it was only about a day before it happened is when things got real, and he did very much want to come back to this team, and wants to bring this Cubs team to the playoffs.

Sounds good to me. Let’s go!

Here’s the entire news conference, if you missed it.