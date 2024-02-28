Cubs 6, Brewers 1: Some pitching performances of note

With much of the attention of Cubs fans today on the re-introduction of Cody Bellinger as a member of the team (and don’t expect to see him in a game before next week), and most of the Cubs regulars not making the trip to the Brewers’ spring home in west Phoenix, I wanted to take a look at some of the good pitching performances by Cubs in their 6-1 win over the Brewers.

First, a brief recap of the scoring.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Seiya Suzuki doubled and took third on an error, then scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, after a Brewers single and an error by Matt Shaw put runners on first and second, Jake Bauers singled.

Did a run score? No, because Alexander Canario made this great throw [VIDEO].

The Cubs extended that to 2-0 in the fourth. Michael Busch singled and stole second and scored on this single by Canario [VIDEO].

The Brewers made it 2-1 with a run off Caleb Kilian in the bottom of the fifth (more on Kilian later), but the Cubs broke it open with a four-run sixth. Here’s Owen Caissie singling in a run [VIDEO].

Then Pablo Aliendo hit this RBI double [VIDEO].

Luis Vazquez completed the scoring in that four-run sixth with this two-run single [VIDEO].

Vazquez entered the game in the fifth, replacing Miles Mastrobuoni, who left after hitting a single. Whatever happened to Mastrobuoni didn’t appear serious.

As was the case for Monday’s game, there’s more of the Cubs’ future on display during these early spring games

About the pitching, it was very good today. Jordan Wicks threw three scoreless innings, the first Cubs starter to go three this spring. He had a little bit of traffic on the basepaths with four hits allowed, but managed to work his way out of jams.

I have written multiple times about the Cubs perhaps using Kilian as a reliever, and this outing didn’t disabuse me of that notion. Kilian did allow a run in two innings, but was dialing his speed up to 100 miles per hour. And he threw strikes in this outing. If Kilian doesn’t break camp with the Cubs, he will certainly get some callups to the pen this year. The Cubs could get some real value out of the Kris Bryant trade if both Canario and Kilian are contributors to the team going forward.

Luke Little also threw a 1-2-3 inning and it was good to see Brad Wieck back on the mound after several injuries and some heart issues. Wieck has not pitched in a regular-season game since 2021 and if he’s healthy, there’s another lefthander who could really help the bullpen.

The Cubs return to Sloan Park Thursday afternoon to face the Rockies. Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs and former Cardinal Dakota Hudson takes the mound for Colorado. Game time is 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.