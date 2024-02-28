BCB After Dark: Is Canario a part of the Cubs plans?

It’s another Wednesday evening here at BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We are so glad that you decided to stop by. Come on in and relax for a while. There is no cover charge tonight. There are still a couple of tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Last night I asked you what the Cubs’ biggest flaw or weakness is heading into the season. In first place was that black hole at third base, getting 29 percent of the vote. Pitching concerns seemed to be next, with 22 percent saying starting pitching was the biggest flaw and 19 percent saying it was relief pitching.

Here’s the part where I talk about music and movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the Cubs question at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight, we’re featuring legendary guitarist Grant Green from his 1963 album of jazz versions of African-American spirituals Feelin’ the Spirit. This is “Joshua Fit De Battle of Jericho” like you’ve never heard it before. A very young Herbie Hancock is on piano, Butch Warren is on bass, Billy Higgins plays drums and Garvin Masseaux is on tamborine.

One of the great pleasures I get in life is when I watch a film that I’d never heard of before and it turns out to be really good. It’s pretty much always an obscure B-movie, independent film or a foreign film because while I certainly haven’t seen even close to every big Hollywood picture of the past 80 years, I’ve at least heard of most of them.

So I got a big treat when I watched My Name is Julia Ross (1945), an absolute gem of a B-movie. I had some hopes for it when I saw it was directed by Joseph H. Lewis, who would go on to direct Gun Crazy in 1950, one of the greatest B-movie of all-time. My Name is Julia Ross isn’t quite that good, but it certainly delivers what you’re looking for in a B-movie and more—an engaging if wildly implausible plot, appealing characters and a quick pace that finishes up in a brisk 65 minutes. An added bonus is there is some solid cinematography by Burnett Guffey, who would go on to win Oscars for From Here to Eternity and Bonnie and Clyde, that makes the most out of this low-budget thriller.

Nina Foch (rhymes with “gosh”) stars as Julia Ross, a down-on-her-luck woman with no family and no money. She lives in a boarding house in London and is desperately looking for work. She has romantic feelings for the man who lived next door, Dennis (Roland Varno), but he’s left for Scotland to marry his fiancée.

Julia finds a classified ad in the paper for a new employment agency, which excites her because they haven’t rejected her yet. Indeed, when she gets there she’s hired on the spot to be the personal secretary of the elderly Mrs. Hughes, played by Dame May Whitty—who also appeared in Gaslight. That certainly isn’t a coincidence. Julia’s new job starts immediately and it’s a live-in job, so she needs to pack her things and come right back to start work.

While packing her things, she finds that Dennis is back from Scotland, having broken off his engagement. Bad timing for Julia, because she’s leaving for the new job. But she gives Dennis her new address and leaves.

It’s not a spoiler to say that there is something sinister going on with Mrs. Hughes. When Julia gets to the house in London, she is immediately given drugged tea and wakes up in a large seaside mansion in Cornwall. Also, everyone there insists that she’s Marion Hughes, the wife of Mrs. Hughes’ son Ralph (George Macready). She is told her that they moved out here after her unfortunate stay in the hospital because of her “illness.” Or as the help put it, she’s “barmy.”

We quickly discover that Ralph killed the original Marion Hughes in a fit of rage and they need Julia to convince everyone that Marion Hughes is still alive. At least for a while. Of course, Dennis is back in London trying to figure out what happened to Julia.

My Name is Julia Ross was made a year after the big-budget hit Gaslight, and My Name is Julia Ross is a low-budget attempt to cash in on a trend of abusive men trying to convince women that they’re crazy. One big difference between the two films is that Julia never really questions her own sanity. She always knows they’ve kidnapped her and the Hughes are trying to convince the people of the Cornish town that “Marion” is crazy. The suspense in this film comes not from Julia trying to discover the truth about her identity, but rather in what the Hughes are planning to do to her, how Julia tries to escape and whether or not Dennis can find her in Cornwall.

Foch is terrific in a role that easily could have devolved into scene-chewing melodrama. Foch never became a big star, although My Name is Julia Ross convinces me she could have been one had she gotten better breaks. Instead, she had a career that lasted over sixty years in supporting roles. Foch had supporting parts (most of which, unfortunately, could have been played by almost anyone) in An American in Paris, The Ten Commandments, Spartacus and other films in the fifties. She did break through somewhat and got an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Executive Suite in 1954. By the 1960s, she started a long career in guest shots on television. She appeared as the victim in the very first Columbo movie. Other shows she appeared in over the decades include That Girl, Barnaby Jones, Lou Grant, L.A. Law, Dharma and Greg and NCIS. But her biggest claim to fame, and it shows in this film, was behind the scenes as a teacher, teaching acting for decades at USC and the American Film Institute.

Macready had a long career as on-screen villains, most famously in Gilda and Paths of Glory. He’s a bit cartoonish in this movie, but that does allow Foch’s more grounded performance to stand out more. Plus, that cartoonishness does add a certain bit of B-movie charm. May Witty was a legend of the English theatre and was the first English actress to receive the “Dame” chivalric title, primarily for her charity work during the First World War. She moved to Hollywood in 1937 at the age of 72, getting an Academy Award nomination for her first American film, Night Must Fall.

Director John H. Lewis was an incredibly talented director with a headstrong personality that kept him in B-pictures. Instead of making compromises and dealing with the micromanagement of producers and studio executives that came with big budget films, he preferred to make low-budget films where he was granted more artistic freedom and where no one much cared what he did with the film as long as it was under budget. Gun Crazy is his masterpiece, but My Name is Julia Ross is an earlier example of his undeniable talent. The entire film is shot in Los Angeles and mostly on-set, but you wouldn’t know it from watching the movie. He also used a lot of closeups in the film, eliminating the need for costly background sets, but also heightening the intensity of many of the scenes.

According to TCM noir expert Eddie Muller, My Name is Julia Ross did so well as a B-movie that it was upgraded to the A-picture in many markets.

My Name is Julia Ross is not any piece of great art. You’re not going to mistake it for Casablanca or The Godfather. The plot is ridiculous but also gripping and a lot of fun. A great performance by Nina Foch sells the film. It’s a great piece of gothic film noir that doesn’t promise much but overdelivers. It’s well worth 65 minutes of your time if you get a chance to watch it. And you do have a chance, because it’s available for free on YouTube.

Here’s the trailer for My Name is Julia Ross.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

Tonight’s question concerns rookie Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario. Specifically, how much is he going to play this year?

Canario was one of the better stories of last season, coming back from a horrific ankle injury in Winter Ball. He didn’t play at all until June 15 and didn’t make it back to Triple-A Iowa until July 1. But then he put up some terrific numbers in the International League, hitting .276/.342/.524 until he got called up to make his major league debut when rosters expanded on September 1.

From there, former manager David Ross sat Canario a lot. He got one chance to pinch-hit on September 6 and then didn’t get in another game until September 19, when he got his first two hits, including this grand slam. [VIDEO]

Ross then managed to give Canario just three more at-bats in the next ten days until starting him in the final two games after the Cubs had been eliminated. All in all, Canario has played in just six games.

Those six games is too small a sample size to draw many conclusions from it, but we saw two things in his 17 plate appearance. One, he struck out a lot with eight Ks. Now clearly I don’t think he’s going to strike out in 47 percent of his trips to the plate over the course of his career, but I do think he’s going to strike out a lot. On the positive side, he showed elite statcast numbers for exit velocity and hard-hit balls. When Canario does make contact, he does a lot of damage.

As I wrote in my countdown of the top Cubs prospects, I think that Canario would be a much bigger deal in a different organization. Right now, there isn’t any obvious path the playing time in Chicago with Ian Happ in left, Cody Bellinger in center and Seiya Suzuki in right. But in this piece, Cubs dot com beat writer Jordan Bastian names Canario as a “dark horse” to make the Opening Day roster and to serve as backup to all three outfield positions.

So, how confident are you that Canario is going to force the issue and make Craig Counsell play him? Or will he spend most of the year in Iowa and only fill in occasionally when there is an injury? (Which is hopefully never, but we know there will be some.)

Tell me, how many games will Craig Counsell write “Canario” on the scorecard in 2023?

