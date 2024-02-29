2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, AL East

Three teams from the AL East made the postseason last year, four finished over .500 and the fifth barely missed the latter mark.

This shouldn’t be any different in 2024. It’s entirely possible that four teams in this division win 90 or more games. Could that mean four postseason teams from the AL East? Maybe.

Baltimore Orioles

Key departures: Jack Flaherty, Adam Frazier, Kyle Gibson, DL Hall

Key arrivals: Craig Kimbrel, Corbin Burnes, Tyler Nevin

The O’s, after an 83-win season in 2022, lapped the field by winning 101 games and the division title in 2023. This was largely on the backs of their two young stars, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, showing that drafting well after bad seasons can still really help a well-run team.

To this base the Orioles added top starter Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Brewers, and even though Craig Kimbrel is older and not as effective as he once was, he can still close for a playoff team, as he did for the Phillies in 2023.

The O’s could win 100 again, or... the other teams just behind them are pretty good, too. Should be a good division race.

At Baltimore: July 9-10-11

Boston Red Sox

Key departures: Adam Duvall, James Paxton, Justin Turner, Luis Urias, Alex Verdugo, Chris Sale

Key arrivals: Tyler O’Neill, Lucas Giolito, Michael Fulmer, Craig Breslow (president of baseball operations)

The Red Sox didn’t do much to improve a last-place team and with a new President of Baseball Operations, former Cubs exec Craig Breslow, they could be doing a “rebuild that isn’t a rebuild.”

It’ll be reunion time for the brass when the Cubs visit Fenway this year.

At Boston: April 26-27-28

New York Yankees

Key departures: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Keynan Middleton, Frankie Montas, Wandy Peralta, Luis Severino, Jake Bauers, Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vasquez, Michael King

Key arrivals: Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Stroman, Lou Trivino

That’s an awful lot of pitching heading out the door and only one replacement, Marcus Stroman, and he is going to have to prove that awful second half for the Cubs last year wasn’t a fluke.

The addition of Stroman puts four ex-Cubs on NY’s 40-man roster, also Scott Effross, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu — not to mention former Cubs prospect Gleyber Torres. Former Cubs Nick Burdi, Duane Underwood Jr. and Luis Torrens are also in Yankees camp this spring.

Rizzo is hoping to come back from a concussion that cost him most of 2023. Aaron Judge says his toe injury from last year will have to be watched for the rest of his career.

Juan Soto should be a difference-maker for the Yankees offense but that pitching staff, woof.

Rizzo will be making his first appearance at Wrigley Field this September since his 2021 trade. True! The Yankees haven’t been at Wrigley since 2017.

At Wrigley Field: September 6-7-8

Tampa Bay Rays

Key departures: Jake Diekman, Robert Stephenson, Christian Bethancourt, Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Luke Raley, Andrew Kittredge

Key arrivals: Ryan Pepiot, Richie Palacios, Phil Maton, Amed Rosario

The Rays won 99 games in 2023, one short of their franchise record set in 2021.

That’s good, right? Well... not really, not after starting the year 13-0 and being 6½ games ahead in the AL East June 9 with a 47-19 record. After that they were 57-44, but got outpaced by the Orioles at 62-37.

Would the Rays have had a better postseason as division champs than as a wild card? Probably.

The loss of Tyler Glasnow could hurt, but Ryan Pepiot is exactly the kind of pitcher who should do well in Tampa — buried in the Dodgers scheme, he’ll get every chance to succeed with the Rays, and likely will.

At Tampa Bay: June 11-12-13

Toronto Blue Jays

Key departures: Brandon Belt, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks, Hyun Jin Ryu, Whit Merrifield, Adam Cimber

Key arrivals: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Justin Turner, Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Vogelbach

It’s entirely possible that Matt Chapman winds up back in Toronto, even with the Jays’ signing of Justin Turner.

Otherwise they need to hope that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a bounceback year. In 2021 he looked like he could be a Juan Soto-type star, but the last two years have been underwhelming.

Still, this looks like a playoff contending team.

The last time the Jays were at Wrigley, in 2017, thousands of their fans helped fill the park. And they were great fans and fun to host — and the Cubs swept the series. Hoping for the same this year.

At Wrigley Field: August 16-17-18