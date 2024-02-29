Cubs vs. Rockies at Mesa preview, Thursday 2/29, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — Happy Leap Year Day to all those who celebrate!

Interesting note from a few days ago that I missed: Former Cubs prospect Brailyn Marquez, who departed as a free agent from the team in November, had signed with the Astros in December.

Houston released Marquez a week ago. Marquez hasn’t pitched in the majors since a brief outing on the last day of the 2020 season. He threw a few innings in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason. He turned 25 in January.

Worth re-signing on a minor-league deal?

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Hector Neris, Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown, Edwin Escobar, Cam Sanders and Chris Clarke. It will be our first look at Neris in a Cubs uniform.

Dakota Hudson will start for the Rockies. Rockies relievers scheduled today: Peter Lambert, Anthony Molina, Tyler Kinley, Chance Adams, Jalen Beeks and Matt Koch.

