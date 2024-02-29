Cub Tracks’ in-house or outhouse?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Cody Bellinger has arrived at camp! pic.twitter.com/W9OVluBuDX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 28, 2024

Dansby Swanson could’ve had the scoop on the Cody Bellinger signing, but he blew it. pic.twitter.com/KIhlqwSqjB — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) February 28, 2024

There’s no sense in covering his press conference, as it’s already been ably presented.

Pretty clearly the structure of Cody Bellinger’s contract suggests that the Cubs are prepared for life after Bellinger™ or even for Bellinger to fail . PCA is only going to get better. He seems to ‘get’ the big picture of what the Cubs are trying to do over a period of time, and not to get worked up over where he’s assigned. As a chief beneficiary of those opt-outs, he should get it, as should Michael Busch, should he win the spot he’s occupying currently, and become a second beneficiary. Bellinger has noised about that he’d like one more long contract, and that’s probably not going to be in Chicago.

That also means team management is communicating effectively, and that’s good Counsell™. I liked, like, David Ross, but Counsell’s more articulated approach fits me better. Ross is just a Regular Guy™, where Counsell comes off as more of a Clubhouse Lawyer™, but for the defense rather than prosecution.

Bellinger probably won’t play until the weekend, if not early next week. No surprise there.

The Cubs faced the Brew Crew at their spring home. There were thunderstorms here in Tucson, heading north just before game-time, so I had a concern about finishing.

Former Cub Rob Zastryzny started for the Brewers. Jordan Wicks for the Cubs. The game was a little loose around the edges, but it ended well enough. The farm is in good hands. Yes, I’m still on the Mervis train, though it is very possible that he’s the next Micah Hoffpauir rather than the next Mark Grace.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

NEW EPISODE



Ian Happ reacts to Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs!



WATCH: https://t.co/rI3cwyPluG

LISTEN: https://t.co/TykIMvsT0R pic.twitter.com/XNDQ1PpDYR — The Compound (@thecompoundpod) February 27, 2024

Food for Thought:

Incredibly Rare Pink Elephant Calf Seen Playing In South African National Parkhttps://t.co/V2hE95GijP — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 28, 2024

Canadian Teenager Replicated Archimedes' Death Ray For a Science Project https://t.co/NmVINvqXF2 — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) February 28, 2024

There might be an ice giant planet hiding in our solar system https://t.co/ctypcQWeDE — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 27, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-