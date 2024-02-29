Cub Tracks’ in-house or outhouse?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Cody Bellinger has arrived at camp! pic.twitter.com/W9OVluBuDX— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 28, 2024
Dansby Swanson could’ve had the scoop on the Cody Bellinger signing, but he blew it. pic.twitter.com/KIhlqwSqjB— CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) February 28, 2024
There’s no sense in covering his press conference, as it’s already been ably presented.
Pretty clearly the structure of Cody Bellinger’s contract suggests that the Cubs are prepared for life after Bellinger™
or even for Bellinger to fail. PCA is only going to get better. He seems to ‘get’ the big picture of what the Cubs are trying to do over a period of time, and not to get worked up over where he’s assigned. As a chief beneficiary of those opt-outs, he should get it, as should Michael Busch, should he win the spot he’s occupying currently, and become a second beneficiary. Bellinger has noised about that he’d like one more long contract, and that’s probably not going to be in Chicago.
That also means team management is communicating effectively, and that’s good Counsell™. I liked, like, David Ross, but Counsell’s more articulated approach fits me better. Ross is just a Regular Guy™, where Counsell comes off as more of a Clubhouse Lawyer™, but for the defense rather than prosecution.
Bellinger probably won’t play until the weekend, if not early next week. No surprise there.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 28, 2024
Final: #Cubs 6, Brewers 1. pic.twitter.com/L10AZsoC5b
The Cubs faced the Brew Crew at their spring home. There were thunderstorms here in Tucson, heading north just before game-time, so I had a concern about finishing.
Former Cub Rob Zastryzny started for the Brewers. Jordan Wicks for the Cubs. The game was a little loose around the edges, but it ended well enough. The farm is in good hands. Yes, I’m still on the Mervis train, though it is very possible that he’s the next Micah Hoffpauir rather than the next Mark Grace.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
NEW EPISODE— The Compound (@thecompoundpod) February 27, 2024
Ian Happ reacts to Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs!
WATCH: https://t.co/rI3cwyPluG
LISTEN: https://t.co/TykIMvsT0R pic.twitter.com/XNDQ1PpDYR
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Insight Into Craig Counsell’s relationship with the Chicago Cubs’ front office. Elaborates on Ken Rosenthal article {$}.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic*): The Cubs’ challenge: pairing last year’s resilience with better results on field. “Last year, in a lot of senses, doesn’t matter,” Counsell said.
- NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ depth chart showcases interesting battles as spring training kicks into gear. “So who slots in where? Here’s where things stand in terms of roster battles this spring.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Spring Training Notebook: Breaking down Cubs’ trade and what it means for roster. “... the Cubs are bullish on their in-house options.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The plans and possibilities for the three veteran NRIs: Dom Smith, David Peralta, and Garrett Cooper. “... it simply appears to be the Cubs taking advantage of the fact that players are getting eager to sign and get into camp.” (Sharma {$})
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Projecting the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Everybody’s doing it.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Michael Busch fits into Cubs’ crowded picture at first base. “The Cubs keep adding first-base depth, but they see promise in Busch.”
- Tim Mosier (ABC57*): Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ returning to Four Winds Field this summer. “I’m excited to come back to Four Winds Field and see the amazing fans in South Bend,” said Happ, a former South Bend Cub. “We’re lucky to have amazing affiliates in the Cubs organization and I loved every second of being a South Bend Cub!”
- Will Leitch (MLB.com*): 5 questions Bellinger’s return raises for Cubs, NL Central race. “... it’s still not entirely clear what kind of player he is moving forward.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Bellinger signing makes roster battle a bit tougher for Chicago Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong. “The goal is still just to improve. I’ve got the people in front of me that are here to show me how to do things and get better, and if my chances to make the team this year are a little greater than last year, it’s not something in the forefront of my mind at all.”
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): Cubs still have spending space with Bellinger on the books. “According to Spotrac’s payroll data, the Cubs still have about $11.7 million to spend in 2024 before they hit the first tier of the competitive balance tax.”
- Jonathon Mayo and JIm Callis (MLB.com*): Which prospects will hit the most homers in ‘24? “... give me Owen Caissie of the Cubs.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How a Chicago Cubs fan ‘broke’ the news of Cody Bellinger re-signing: ‘Honestly it’s been bananas’. “Within minutes, the alerts started blowing up her phone.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Underperforming Reds player just gave the Cubs a quote to rally around in 2024. “I think we still beat them (the Cubs),” said India.”
Food for Thought:
Incredibly Rare Pink Elephant Calf Seen Playing In South African National Parkhttps://t.co/V2hE95GijP— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 28, 2024
Canadian Teenager Replicated Archimedes' Death Ray For a Science Project https://t.co/NmVINvqXF2— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) February 28, 2024
There might be an ice giant planet hiding in our solar system https://t.co/ctypcQWeDE— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 27, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...