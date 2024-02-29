 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rockies, Thursday 2/29, 2:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Rockies at Mesa Thursday 2/29 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...