A few more thoughts about Wrigley security and the City of Chicago

Earlier this week I wrote this article about some talks between the Cubs and the city of Chicago to enhance security around Wrigley Field, largely so the Cubs could host an All-Star Game.

There’s nothing new to report about these talks, but I do have something to present to you that I think gives more insight and background to why the discussion of bollards around the ballpark is even taking place.

I heard from someone who is a city employee (not in Chicago) who works as a liaison between that city and a professional sports team. This individual spoke to me on the condition of anonymity.

Here’s what I was told:

Baseball and DHS require certain measures or plans for events, so we aren’t just talking about some bollards, but rather a comprehensive plan that bollards play a role. The team and City’s current Vehicle Intrusion Plan involves personnel, policies, and infrastructure. As you noted, the current plan uses jersey barriers and while these serve a purpose, they have a lower “K” rating than baseball and DHS would like. So my guess has been that for the past several years there has been some back and forth of beefing up the plan in other areas without a more permanent vehicle intrusion infrastructure. Anyway, I think it’s important to remember that we are really talking an overall comprehensive plan to be negotiated and worked out and not just some bollards.

Here is some information about what a “K” rating is.

And to me, what’s stated above makes quite a bit of sense. It’s not just about bollards, it’s about a total security plan.

Further to that, my correspondent addressed something that some of you raised: Why wasn’t there such a plan in 2016, when the Cubs hosted the World Series?

To the 2016 question, there are two answers. First, they did in fact have an enhanced security perimeter around Wrigley for that event: More personnel, extra police and some temporary infrastructure. I imagine that any oversize truck within a mile of Wrigley was monitored and stopped. Also, the baseball effort to review facility standards was in 2019 with a point system for compliance getting increasingly tight to 2024.

So that should answer the question: The security protocols Major League Baseball wants are tougher now than they were in 2016, and in my view that’s a good idea. The city did cordon off an area at least a block away from Wrigley Field on all sides and put garbage trucks and snowplows blocking the streets. I thought I had taken photos of one of these trucks, but I cannot seem to locate it right now. I do remember that in order to enter the perimeter around Wrigley for World Series games in 2016, I had to show a World Series ticket.

I hope this makes the discussion about bollards and the need for extra security around Wrigley Field more understandable and comprehensive. I do hope the city, state and federal government, along with the Cubs, can come up with the money they need for bollards.

Who knows? Maybe they’ll need them for the 2024 World Series.