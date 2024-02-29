Rockies 10, Cubs 9: Thank heavens for the pitch timer

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs and Rockies combined for 34 hits, seven walks and 22 strikeouts on a gorgeous afternoon at Sloan Park, resulting in a 10-9 win for Colorado.

Accurate pitch counts aren’t available for most spring games so I don’t have one for you, but there were a ton of long counts in addition to all the hits. The game ran 3:05 and there’s no doubt in my mind that would have been 3:45 without the pitch timer.

After a long, draggy ballgame, what did we learn about the 2024 Cubs? Here are a few useful notes.

Drew Smyly threw two innings and got hit hard, very hard, allowing seven hits and being charged with the first five Rockies runs. Even the outs were hard-hit. Don’t know if Smyly was working on something or what, but that outing was not good.

On the other hand, the Cubs got good relief work from Hector Neris, who had an efficient 1-2-3 inning in his first outing in a Cubs uniform. I liked what I saw.

Daniel Palencia, though — ugh, he also got hit hard in his one inning of work, to the point where he had to be lifted for minor leaguer Hunter Bigge to finish off the inning. Palencia allowed five hits and was charged with three runs, a two-run homer by Eleheuris Montero the big blow. Here’s hoping for better for Palencia next time.

Edwin Escobar threw a scoreless, 1-2-3 frame. He’s an intriguing guy, a lefthander who pitched briefly for the Red Sox in 2014 and the Diamondbacks in 2016 and who has spent the last seven years in Japan, where he had some success. He’s not likely making the Opening Day roster but he’d be a good guy to have on the Iowa Shuttle.

The Cubs kept coming back after going down 5-0 and 9-4. Here’s a two-run single by Nico Hoerner that began the Cubs scoring [VIDEO].

Owen Caissie smacked this RBI double in the fourth [VIDEO].

And when the Cubs were down 9-6 in the eighth, David Bote slammed this two-run homer [VIDEO].

I’m gonna say it again and I know many of you won’t agree but I would much rather see David Bote as this team’s primary backup infielder insted of Nick Madrigal. Bote can play second base and third base competently, can play short and first in an emergency and he’s got that power. Yes, I know, spring game, yes, I know he had mediocre numbers at Triple-A Iowa last year. The Cubs are paying him $5.51 million this year. Might as well get some use out of it. See if there’s a trade partner for Madrigal.

Patrick Wisdom was supposed to start this game at first base but was a late scratch. There’s no word as to why that happened. Matt Mervis played first base instead. That’s all I know about that.

Attendance was 9,580 for this one. For four dates the Cubs have sold 43,966 tickets, or 10,992 per date.

The Cubs will be home again Friday to face the White Sox for the second time this spring. Justin Steele will get the start, his first of the spring, and he’ll face Sox righthander Michael Kopech. Game time is again 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.