Cub Tracks springs into action

By now you know all about Theo Epstein and Corbin Burnes. You might or might not know some of the below, but I thought them worth preserving for a look-see on the off-chance that they have previously-unknown information. Or a laugh or two.
Packed and ready to go.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 2, 2024
Next stop: Mesa pic.twitter.com/eoE5a3ul6T
Marquee Sports Network will broadcast the majority of #Cubs spring-training games remotely, the Sun-Times has learned. https://t.co/wtx0dxhPXH pic.twitter.com/Jveeofv6ru— Jeff Agrest # (@JeffAgrest) February 1, 2024
Players on the 40-man roster continue to arrive in camp as they ramp up towards Opening Day! @adbert29 @Luke_L23 & Daniel Palencia #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/UNUYeWsIRv— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 1, 2024
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs officially add Héctor Neris, DFA Michael Rucker. “... a little procedural action on Thursday...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic*): Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner can see direction Cubs are heading and Cody Bellinger is still out there. “Happ and Hoerner have the perspectives of first-round picks who saw certain stages of the post-2016 Cubs.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): 5 Things I think Cubs are thinking. “Contrary to the idea that the Cubs are building depth, I view it more as breadth.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): PCA on Belli: ‘I want him to come back’. “He’s a great clubhouse guy, brings great energy.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs, Craig Counsell are approaching top prospects’ transition to MLB. “Player development does not stop when it gets to the big leagues,” Counsell said in his introductory news conference in November.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The First two 2024 Farm System Rankings have the Cubs solidly in the Top Five. Remember that prospects don’t necessarily equal wins. Still, this is good news.
- Luke Zahlmann (Denver Gazette*): Kris Bryant channeling former Cubs teammate ahead of 2024, working for better results. “Bryant still hears the voice of John Lackey despite the latter’s retirement in 2017.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs clubhouse man Tom ‘Otis’ Hellmann, a member of the organization for 41 years, dies at age 67. “Hellmann was entering his 51st year in baseball and 42nd in the Cubs organization...” MLB.com sympathizes.
- Andrew S. Hughes (South Bend Tribune*): After deadly house fire, South Bend Cubs hold auction to raise money for free smoke alarms. “The South Bend Cubs, Chicago Cubs, Iowa Cubs, Tennessee Smokies, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Great Lakes Loons, Lansing Lugnuts, Quad Cities River Bandits and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers donated the items for this auction.”
Food for Thought:
Hedgehog Crash Test Dummies Help Safety Test Robotic Lawnmowershttps://t.co/lLrNDrKosN— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 2, 2024
Did art exist before modern humans? New discoveries raise big questions. https://t.co/tAeTHTPZyv— Live Science (@LiveScience) February 2, 2024
Rainbow Lorikeets Are Falling From The Sky In Australia And No One Knows Whyhttps://t.co/zA4oW4eihQ— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 2, 2024
