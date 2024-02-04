Cub Tracks’ 18 days til Spring Training

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
A very happy Slothful Sunday to those of you who celebrate. I myself will be doing as little as possible and invite you to participate. It is well-known that I live on caffeine, cannabis, and cuss words, and I expect there will be some of that going on no matter what brand of inactivity is chosen.
This is generally the shortest CT of the week as only the bloggers post stories on Saturday. Some of the papers only post every couple of days, so it’s difficult to glean content from those sources. But you knew that, dear reader. You of course are attractive, intelligent, and well-informed. I mean, look at your choice in reading material!
And we do our level best to accommodate your advanced tastes. Please keep in mind that we are not always looking for the ‘expert’ point of view. We present the spectrum of Chicago Cubs fandom’s perspective, save those that normally come with pasta, unless we’re trolling for guffaws.
If Cubs & Marlins are in fact talking, you could imagine scenarios where Cubs help Marlins on the positional side, and the Cubs look at the controlled starting pitchers and/or Tanner Scott. It wouldn't be absolutely shocking. But at the same time, teams talk a lot. So caution. https://t.co/kLA1Yn4Wd5— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) February 2, 2024
#cubs @adbert29 warming up in the pitchers conditioning area at #SpringTraining2024 pic.twitter.com/zRKVF6fPbr— John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) February 3, 2024
Pitcher Ben Leeper continuing his rehab to come back after his 3rd TJS! He's throwing well and he feels good - I wouldn't count him out! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/gACG7IJoLJ— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 3, 2024
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Bobby Dernier. “... he shares his 2016 story — where he was when the Cubs finally won it all and what his emotions were.”
- Daniel Epstein (Forbes*): Since the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes, The NL Central is up for grabs. “... the division is wide open, but there are still an unusually high number of impact free agents available.”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs awarded “Most Disappointing Offseason” by insiders. “The Chicago Cubs’ disappointing offseason: lack of moves and frustration among fans and experts alike.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Carter Hawkins on possible 1B platoon role for Michael Busch, ‘Opportunistic’ roster upgrade strategy. “The front office has been busy, of course, it’s just that most of the work is stuff we’ll never know about because it involves phone calls and crowded whiteboards of deals that never happen.” Includes link to Score interview.
- Andrew Jachim (Last Word on Sports*): How does Matt Chapman fit with the Cubs? “... there are some drawbacks to bringing in a guy like Chapman to Wrigleyville.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Holy [expletive]! It’s February, and the Cubs still haven’t re-signed Cody Bellinger. “Waiting to find out if president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is going to succeed or fail in the biggest offseason of his own career has become an excruciating ordeal.”
- Kiley McDaniel (ESPN+ {$}): 2024 MLB farm system rankings: Prospect insights, predictions. “So just how bright does the future look for your favorite MLB team?” Cubbies Crib interprets.
- WNDU.com*: South Bend Cubs now hiring for 2024 season. “There are a wide variety of positions available...”
