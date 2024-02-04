 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ 18 days til Spring Training

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Trade speculation and ST news. Still no Cody. Real baseball looms.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

A very happy Slothful Sunday to those of you who celebrate. I myself will be doing as little as possible and invite you to participate. It is well-known that I live on caffeine, cannabis, and cuss words, and I expect there will be some of that going on no matter what brand of inactivity is chosen.

This is generally the shortest CT of the week as only the bloggers post stories on Saturday. Some of the papers only post every couple of days, so it’s difficult to glean content from those sources. But you knew that, dear reader. You of course are attractive, intelligent, and well-informed. I mean, look at your choice in reading material!

And we do our level best to accommodate your advanced tastes. Please keep in mind that we are not always looking for the ‘expert’ point of view. We present the spectrum of Chicago Cubs fandom’s perspective, save those that normally come with pasta, unless we’re trolling for guffaws.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

