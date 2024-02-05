Baseball history unpacked, February 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Harry Smith, Max Flack, Dewey Williams, Don Hoak, Roberto Rodríguez, Mark Zagunis, Daniel Palencia*. Also notable: Henry Aaron HOF, Roberto Alomar HOF.

Today in History:

1783 - Sweden recognizes US independence.

- Sweden recognizes US independence. 1818 - Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte ascends to the thrones of Sweden and Norway.

- Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte ascends to the thrones of Sweden and Norway. 1881 - Phoenix, Arizona incorporates.

- Phoenix, Arizona incorporates. 1901 - Loop-the-loop centrifugal RR (roller coaster) patented by Ed Prescot.

- Loop-the-loop centrifugal RR (roller coaster) patented by Ed Prescot. 1971 - Apollo 14, third US manned Moon expedition, lands near Fra Mauro. Alan Shepard & Edward Mitchell (Apollo 14) walk on Moon for four hours.

- Apollo 14, third US manned Moon expedition, lands near Fra Mauro. Alan Shepard & Edward Mitchell (Apollo 14) walk on Moon for four hours. 2017 - Heavy metal band Black Sabbath plays their last concert in their home town Birmingham, England.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.