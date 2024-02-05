Baseball history unpacked, February 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1897 - Pitcher Charley Radbourn dies in Bloomington, Illinois, at age of 42. In an 11-season career, Radbourn played for the Providence Grays, Boston Beaneaters, Boston (Reds and Cincinnati Reds, compiling a 309-195 record with 1,830 strikeouts and a 2.67 ERA. He posted at least 20 wins in nine seasons, including 59 in 1884 and 48 a year before. Affectionately nicknamed “Old Hoss,” Radbourn will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1939. (2)
- 1903 - The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox announce they will play a series of 15 pre-season games against each other. (2)
- 1916 - The National League meeting announces that it has come to the league’s attention that “some of the diamonds” don’t measure properly. On this day, John Heydler’s office circulates to clubs the news of the Chicago Cubs’ pitching distance, and orders an engineer’s certification. (2)
- 1919 - National League president John Heydler dismisses charges against Cincinnati Reds star Hal Chase, who had been accused of throwing games and betting against his team in collusion with gamblers. The charges had been brought forth by Reds manager Christy Mathewson and owner Garry Herrmann. Heydler rules that Chase’s poor play was attributable to “carelessness,” and not to gambling. Two weeks later, New York Giants manager John McGraw obtains Chase from Cincinnati in exchange for first baseman Walter Holke and catcher Bill Rariden. (1,2)
- 1931 - Chicago Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson, who set National League marks for home runs (56) and RBI (191) in 1930, signs for $35,000. His RBI record is still standing today. (2)
- 2002 - Major League Baseball announces the withdrawal of its plan for contraction this upcoming season, following yesterday’s decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court, but the sport is still determined to eliminate two teams in 2003. Attempts to contract the Minnesota Twins and Montreal Expos this season could not be accomplished due to a series of legal decisions and fierce opposition from the Players Association. (1, 2)
- 2021 — The Baseball Writers Association of America announces the result of its members’ vote regarding the renaming of the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for excellence in baseball writing. 97 percent of members vote to change the name, as the award’s association with the late J.G. Taylor Spink, former publisher of The Sporting News, is no longer acceptable given Spink’s openly racist views and opposition to integration. The award will now be known as the BBWAA Career Excellence Award. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Harry Smith, Max Flack, Dewey Williams, Don Hoak, Roberto Rodríguez, Mark Zagunis, Daniel Palencia*. Also notable: Henry Aaron HOF, Roberto Alomar HOF.
Today in History:
- 1783 - Sweden recognizes US independence.
- 1818 - Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte ascends to the thrones of Sweden and Norway.
- 1881 - Phoenix, Arizona incorporates.
- 1901 - Loop-the-loop centrifugal RR (roller coaster) patented by Ed Prescot.
- 1971 - Apollo 14, third US manned Moon expedition, lands near Fra Mauro. Alan Shepard & Edward Mitchell (Apollo 14) walk on Moon for four hours.
- 2017 - Heavy metal band Black Sabbath plays their last concert in their home town Birmingham, England.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
Thanks for reading.
