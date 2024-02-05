Cubs announce 2024 minor league managers and coaching staffs

Monday, the Cubs announced the managers and coaching staffs for all the minor-league affiliates in the team’s system. Without further ado, here they are.

Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa Cubs for the 12th-consecutive season, extending his franchise-record tenure while his 680 victories are also a franchise mark. Entering his 16th season in the organization, he has over 30 years of professional experience, beginning with 13 seasons as a player. All told, Pevey owns a 1,324-1,354 minor league managerial record and his 1,324 victories are eighth-most among active minor league skippers through 2023.

Lance Rymel enters his first season as manager of the Tennessee Smokies following two seasons at the helm in South Bend. He guided the 2022 South Bend Cubs to the Midwest League title. This is his ninth season as a coach or manager in the Cubs organization, where he also managed Single-A Eugene in 2019 and the Cubs Dominican Summer League squad in 2017-18.

Nick Lovullo enters his first season as manager of the South Bend Cubs. He previously managed the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs in 2023 after joining the organization in 2022 as Tennessee’s bench coach. He played six seasons as an infielder, primarily in the Red Sox chain from 2016-20 and in the Marlins farm system in 2021. He’s the son of Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Buddy Bailey will return to manage the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and is in his 36th season as a minor league manager. Bailey owns 2,355 regular season victories, the most among active minor league managers and third among all-time minor league managers. In 2023, he guided the Pelicans to the Carolina League playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Corey Ray enters his first season as manager of the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs after serving as Myrtle Beach’s bench coach during the 2023 campaign.

Carlos Ramírez enters his sixth season as a manager for the Cubs Dominican Summer League team, and his ninth season as a coach or manager in the organization.

Enrique Wilson is in his seventh season with the Cubs Dominican Summer League club and his third as a manager after serving as a hitting coach. He had a nine-year major league playing career with Cleveland (1997-2000), Pittsburgh (2000-01), the Yankees (2001-04) and the Cubs (2005) in which he batted .244 with 22 home runs in 555 games.

Here are all the coaching staffs for each Cubs affiliate:

And here are all the various coordinators throughout the system: