Cub Tracks’ flat Belli

Former Cub Patrick Mahomes, Sr. probably shouldn’t drive. He really shouldn’t be on the street. It’s really sad.
Still no Cody Bellinger. But there is news.
The #Cubs today announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and coordinators for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/EijfE83OUe— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 5, 2024
“I saw Rossy over New Year’s and kind of understood their decision. But you don’t want buddies to lose their job. It sucks. It kind of stung.” — Jon Lester
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The spotlight is back on Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer — just like the old days. The ties that bind remain — and probably always will.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Carter Hawkins speaks: working the phones, being “Opportunistic,” rotation, Busch’s role, Free Agents, more. Hawkins was on 670 The Score recently.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 2016 World Series legend ‘stung’ by Cubs’ decision to fire David Ross. “Jon Lester understands, but doesn’t love the Cubs’ move on David Ross. “ According to Bob Nightengale.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Drew Smyly displays splitter variations in recent live ABs. “Whatever role he fills, Smyly has been putting in a lot of work with the folks at Driveline.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How top prospect Cade Horton could contribute to Cubs in 2024. “The Cubs have shown aggressiveness recently with their pitching prospects.”
- Jeff Young (Around the Foghorn*): Is the market for a four-time Gold Glove winner down to SF Giants and Cubs? “In a way, it almost feels like the market could be just down to the Giants.”
- Keith Law (The Athletic {$}): Top 100 MLB prospects 2024: Keith Law’s rankings, with Jackson Holliday at No. 1. “This year’s list has more players from the most recent draft than any top-100 I’ve ever done...” Brett Taylor covers Baseball Prospectus’ list. North Side Bound critiques this one.
- JOrdan Bastian (MLB.com*): How close are Cubs’ top prospects to The Show? “Let’s run down the list and look at how soon these seven standouts could join the Cubs in Chicago.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*{$}): Former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks and ex-Cubs pitching coach Larry Rothschild unite on Windy City ThunderBolts. “Having a couple of conversations with Bobby Jenks, I look forward to working with him because he’s really fully invested in this. He cares about the players he’s going to manage, and the conversations have been pretty enlightening.”
Food for Thought:
New Rainbow Of Blue Cheese Colors Created In Tasty Breakthroughhttps://t.co/sbG7lgnRmM— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 5, 2024
13 of the world's oldest artworks, some crafted by extinct human relatives https://t.co/Ju0K64LiKD— Live Science (@LiveScience) February 5, 2024
New map of half the known universe shines with cosmic energy https://t.co/fXmZ98NKVg— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 5, 2024
