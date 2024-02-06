The Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

The second NHL Winter Classic was played at Wrigley Field January 1, 2009, with the Blackhawks hosting the Detroit Red Wings.

Today, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that 16 years later, the Blackhawks will again take the ice at Wrigley Field for the NHL’s Winter Classic, this time hosting the St. Louis Blues:

The Blackhawks will host the NHL’s annual premier outdoor game at Wrigley Field against the Blues in 2024-25, a source told the Sun-Times on Tuesday. Despite the Hawks’ poor record this season, rookie phenom Connor Bedard’s star power has proven to be a massive television draw, making the league and its TNT television partner motivated to get him on the biggest possible stage. Next season will mark the Hawks’ third time hosting the Winter Classic and fifth time participating in it, passing the Bruins for the most of any franchise. The NHL is expected to officially announce the news Wednesday.

Here’s the recap I wrote here in 2009 about the Winter Classic, which I attended. It was a fantastic experience, and the game time temperature was in the low 30s. It was more comfortable that afternoon than on many baseball Opening Days.

As noted in the Sun-Times article, there should be an official announcement of this Winter Classic by the NHL tomorrow. It should be an exciting event, and having it against a rival from St. Louis will make it even better.