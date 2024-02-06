BCB After Dark: Locking up the future

Thanks for stopping by at BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s so good to see some familiar faces and some new ones as well. Please let us check your coat for you. There’s no cover charge this evening. We still have a couple of tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Last night, I asked you for your grade of the new Cubs’ Spring Training caps. Opinions were all over the board on that one, but a letter grade of “B” came out on top with 29 percent. In second place was “D” with 23 percent, followed by a “C” with twenty percent. An “A” got 19 percent and an “F” brought up the rear at nine percent. So more of you like them than didn’t, but it’s clear that there was a sizeable minority that do not like them.

The Cubs did make a minor trade today, sending right-handed reliever Michael Rucker to the Phillies for cash considerations. Rucker had been designated for assignment after the signing of Hector Neris.

The Royals just signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a 14-year extension, with eleven of those years guaranteed. That got me thinking as to which Cubs prospect would you most like to see signed to one of these long-term deals?

Yes, I know Witt isn’t a prospect anymore—he’s got two years experience under his belt. But the Brewers top prospect, outfielder Jackson Chourio, signed an eight-year, $82 million deal before he played his first game earlier this winter. So that’s the real precedent here to tonight’s question.

I’ve seen Chourio play in the minor leagues and I can promise you, you’re going to hate him. He’s really good. I have no problem saying that he’s better than any of the current Cubs prospects. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t Cubs who still have rookie eligibility who aren’t worthy of a similar, if maybe not quite as lucrative, extension.

So just last week, I did a whole series of articles on the Cubs prospects. Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, ESPN and The Athletic have put out Top 100 prospect lists in the past week or two that also have several Cubs players on them. I’m going to ask you which of my top seven prospects would you most like to see sign a long-term extension of eight years or more.

Now obviously, a player has to want to sign that kind of extension and your opinion on whether it is a good thing or a bad thing is going to depend on how much the Cubs offer the player. I get that. But what I’m saying is that if you assume all the players are willing to sign extensions at a fair market rate, which one would make you happiest to see sign on the dotted line? Who do you most want to see in Cubbie blue for the next eight-to-ten years?

(I suppose you can say six-to-eight years for Busch, since he’s a bit older than most top prospects.)

I’m going to let you vote for my top seven prospects and I’ll give you an “other” if you want to vote for a different player. I suppose you can vote “other” if your choice is “nobody” as well. Just explain your reasoning in the comments.

So who do you want to see signed to a long-term extension?

