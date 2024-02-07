Baseball history unpacked, February 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1899 - Under a joint ownership arrangement, several Baltimore Orioles players are shifted to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms, and that club transfers several to the Orioles. Manager Ned Hanlon takes Willie Keeler, Joe Kelley, Hughie Jennings, and others with him to Brooklyn, while John McGraw and Wilbert Robinson remain in Baltimore to stay close to their businesses there. The powerful new Brooklyn team is now sometimes called the “Superbas”, after a stage show in New York called “Superba” that is produced by the Hanlon brothers (unrelated to Ned Hanlon). (2)
- 1900 - Pitcher Jack Taylor, three-times a 20-game winner and 20-game loser, dies of Bright’s disease in Staten Island, New York, at 26 years of age. (2)
- 1916 - The Federal League’s year-old suit charging antitrust violations by organized baseball is dismissed by mutual consent in U.S. District Court in Chicago by Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis. No appellate decision is written and it will not be until 1922 when the courts rule on antitrust, in another suit stemming from the Federal League. (2)
- 1959 - Chicago White Sox president Mrs. Dorothy Rigney agrees to sell the team to Bill Veeck for a reported $2.7 million. Chicago insurance broker Charles O. Finley allows that he can match the price. Charles Comiskey, Dorothy’s brother, will try to stop Veeck from buying the Sox, but will be unsuccessful. (1,2)
- 1959 - Nap Lajoie dies of pneumonia at the age of 84. Lajoie, who also managed the Cleveland Naps from 1905 to 1909, hit for a .338 batting average over a 21-year career and gained election to the Hall of Fame in 1937. (2)
- 1995 - Former major league pitcher Cecil Upshaw dies from a heart attack at the age of 52. The side-arming Upshaw saved 27 games in 1969, helping the Atlanta Braves win the first division title in the National League West. In nine seasons, Upshaw made 348 appearances, all in relief. (2)
- 2019 - Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, a member of the 500 Home Run Club, a Triple Crown winner, the first player to win the MVP Award in both leagues, and the first African-American manager in major league history, passes away in hospice care in Los Angeles, CA at the age of 83. He was also a senior executive for Major League Baseball and was still serving as the honorary President of the American League. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Ted Kennedy, Ed Haigh, Pat Moran, Earl Whitehill, Danny Lynch, Juan Pizarro, Burt Hooton, Jon Leicester, Scott Feldman*, Kervin Castro.
Today in History:
- 1301 - Edward of Caernarfon (later Edward II) becomes the first English Prince of Wales.
- 1569 - King Philip II forms Inquisition in South America.
- 1845 - The Portland Vase, thought to date to the 1st century BC is shattered into more than 80 pieces by a drunken visitor to the British Museum.
- 1945 - General Douglas MacArthur returns to Manila.
- 1992 - The Maastricht Treaty is signed by 12 countries from the European Community (EC) to create the European Union (EU).
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...