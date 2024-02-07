 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Las Vegas tells the A’s to stay home?

The Vegas mayor has her say about the A’s plans to move to Sin City.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

US-WEATHER-FIRE Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made a big splash this weekend when her comments on a local podcast went viral. In the podcast, Goodman seems to suggest that she thinks the Oakland A’s should stay in California, and that their plans to move “don’t make sense.”

She very quickly backpeddled the statements and tried to better explain herself, but her words definitely landed strong and had people talking all day Tuesday.

Here’s a little more about the statements:

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...