Outside The Confines: Las Vegas tells the A’s to stay home?

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made a big splash this weekend when her comments on a local podcast went viral. In the podcast, Goodman seems to suggest that she thinks the Oakland A’s should stay in California, and that their plans to move “don’t make sense.”

She very quickly backpeddled the statements and tried to better explain herself, but her words definitely landed strong and had people talking all day Tuesday.

Here’s a little more about the statements:

Mike McDaniel reported on the initial statements, then only a few hours later reported how quickly Goodman backtracked her statements.

The mayor took to X (formerly Twitter) to better explain her statements.

Statement on today's conversation about the Oakland A's.

In related news, Evan Drellich reported that the Nevada teachers union was suing to block the A’s from moving to Las Vegas. (The Athletic subscription required.)

More than just a game @Bwittjr superfan Rae will get to see her hero play in KC for years to come!



Via: @ryandatkinson pic.twitter.com/apTJ5sC3ma — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024

Bhutan's baseball boom is continuing



After going viral last summer, Bhutan baseball players began receiving equipment donations from around the world. Now, a Yankees affiliate team is hosting Bhutan athletes for a Bhutan Night in August

The Hudson Valley Renegades have…



The Hudson Valley Renegades have… pic.twitter.com/IYwAQGb2PK — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.