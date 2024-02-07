Outside The Confines: Las Vegas tells the A’s to stay home?

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made a big splash this weekend when her comments on a local podcast went viral. In the podcast, Goodman seems to suggest that she thinks the Oakland A’s should stay in California, and that their plans to move “don’t make sense.”
She very quickly backpeddled the statements and tried to better explain herself, but her words definitely landed strong and had people talking all day Tuesday.
Here’s a little more about the statements:
- Mike McDaniel reported on the initial statements, then only a few hours later reported how quickly Goodman backtracked her statements.
- The mayor took to X (formerly Twitter) to better explain her statements.
Statement on today’s conversation about the Oakland A’s. pic.twitter.com/3dOXfFuq3d— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) February 6, 2024
- In related news, Evan Drellich reported that the Nevada teachers union was suing to block the A’s from moving to Las Vegas. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now onto the rest of today’s links!
- The other biggest story to start the week was the Royals signing Bobby Witt Jr for an 11-year extension. Dan Szymborski assesses the franchise record deal.
- Madison Williams looks at the terms of the blockbuster extension.
- Ken Rosenthal thinks the Witt extension offers hope for more small-market teams making big long-term deals. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bobby Witt Jr’s extension with the Royals is big news, but Rae might be more excited than anyone else.
More than just a game @Bwittjr superfan Rae will get to see her hero play in KC for years to come!— MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024
Via: @ryandatkinson pic.twitter.com/apTJ5sC3ma
- Keith Law’s top 100 prospect list has landed. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe looked at some moves the Dodgers just made to shake up their bullpen.
- Thomas Harrigan reports that Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers for his 17th season.
- Andy McCullough looks at the player option in Clayton Kershaw’s new contract that could see him play alongside Shohei Ohtani in 2025. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Miguel Rojas insists Shohei Ohtani will still need to participate in the Dodgers’ team initiation despite his massive fame. Story by Tom Capurso.
- Capurso also looks at how fans went wild for their first glimpse of Ohtani in his new Dodgers uniform.
- Josh Harrison has signed a minor-league deal with the Reds. (Field Level Media)
- Baseball worldwide! Love this story.
Bhutan's baseball boom is continuing— MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024
After going viral last summer, Bhutan baseball players began receiving equipment donations from around the world. Now, a Yankees affiliate team is hosting Bhutan athletes for a Bhutan Night in August
The Hudson Valley Renegades have… pic.twitter.com/IYwAQGb2PK
- Michael Clair offers more details on that viral Bhutan photo story above.
- Tyler Kepner looks at how one man’s minor-league baseball career set his son on a path to play in this year’s Superbowl. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jonathan Mayo looks at 15 prospects MLB writers admit they were wrong about.
- Michael Baumann looks at something first basemen across baseball need to address.
- Anthony Castrovince looks at the sad story of a forgotten Negro Leagues phenom.
- Brian Murphy offers up rare footage of Babe Ruth catching a baseball dropped from an airplane.
- Eric Longenhagen assesses some trades the White Sox made over the weekend.
- Manny Randhawa looks at some players poised to be stats leaders in 2024.
- Solid advice
It worked 30 times last season, @Brent_Rooker12! pic.twitter.com/YbhOzIRq20— MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
