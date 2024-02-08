Cub Tracks’ cold stove

-WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
When Spring Training gets here, at least we’ll have something to talk about. There have been slow offseasons before but this is ridiculous. The hype machine and the Counsell signing made us expect a good deal more than we’ve gotten so far. I’ve really learned to dislike the term ‘intelligent spending’ and wish the Cubs would just ‘try not to suck.’
Too many things would have to fall into place for this to be a competitive squad. Not that it couldn’t happen, but there are ways to better the odds.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Pitcher Julian Merryweather is also in @Cubs camp now! #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/R9kI1yCfyS— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 7, 2024
Kickin' up the dust while doing base running drills! Pete Crow-Armstrong, @nico_hoerner @mamaya_9 Luis Vazquez #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/gJKqYTfI2j— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 7, 2024
A Day in the Life: Offseason Edition with @ihapp_1— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 5, 2024
Watch now: https://t.co/sieaISyUjn pic.twitter.com/AqPd1d6kxu
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Brian McRae.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Who is Jason Kanzler? Meet Cubs’ new director of player development. “He is a certified strength coach and a self-taught coder, a process that started in middle school but continued to grow during his time in Houston.” Brett Taylor interprets.
- Benjamin Hochman (St. Louis Post-Dispatch*): Why Chicago, as is, could top Cardinals in NL Central. Oh, and Cubs could sign another bat. “... it’s going to be a fight, folks.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs PECOTA projections are out and … not great! “As of today, PECOTA projects the Cardinals to win the NL Central, though not by an enormous margin.” Sam Fels has thoughts.
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): If the Cubs are out on Matt Chapman, could a trade for this Gold Glover make sense? “Learn why Ha Seong Kim could be a valuable addition to the Chicago Cubs with his Gold Glove defense and offensive contributions.” How about Gio Urshela?
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Which Chicago Cubs prospects are eligible for the Prospect Promotion Incentive? “The Cubs have some top prospects on the way, of course, so it’s worth confirming which of them will be eligible for the PPI.”
Food for Thought:
So What Would Happen If You Could Throw A Baseball At Near Light Speed?https://t.co/ilOSafxzvA— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 7, 2024
An uncanny resemblance to the Death Star might not be the only intriguing thing about Saturn’s moon Mimas. https://t.co/2WtWF4wRkc— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 7, 2024
People Are Just Now Learning That Pistachios Can Spontaneously Combusthttps://t.co/YkkOvx8Zzn— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 7, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...