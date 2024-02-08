The Daily Belli watch: 15 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Another day has gone by without Cody Bellinger signing a contract. Further, the so-called “Boras Four” — Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery — are all still unsigned.

We have discussed Boras and his modus operandi here many, many times.

Here is a different take on that — and let me be clear, one I don’t agree with. The writer’s claim appears to be that since the Cubs have never signed a Boras client to a “long-term, lucrative contract,” that they never will.

That’s just silly. The Cubs have always had a good relationship with Boras, as far as I can tell, and have had his clients on the team before.

In that article, the writer cites a radio appearance by Chicago baseball writer Jesse Rogers:

That’s why Jesse Rogers of ESPN isn’t so sure that there will be a reunion between the two parties like everyone is expecting. “If you ask me today, I think its 51/49 he does not come back. He does not come back,” he said on Waddle and Silvy. This shocked the hosts, but Rogers continued to point out the lack of relationship between the organization and who is representing Bellinger to find his next deal. “I go off of history. They have not signed a Boras client,” he emphatically stated. This is certainly different from what just about every member of the media thinks.

The last sentence is certainly true. Pretty much all media speculation has had Bellinger returning to the Cubs.

Again, this post is mostly an open thread for baseball discussion today, not just about Bellinger. So have at it.

Today’s waiting song selection comes from the Kinks.

It’s your life

And you can do what you want

Do what you like

But please don’t keep-a me waiting

Please don’t keep-a me waiting