Cubs announce 2024 promotional giveaway schedule

Five bobbleheads highlight the 2024 Cubs promotional schedule, announced today by the team.

Those bobbleheads will be:

Saturday, June 1: Christopher Morel bobblehead

Saturday, June 22: Adbert Alzolay bobblehead

Saturday, July 6: Justin Steele bobblehead

Thursday, August 1: Ian Happ bobblehead

Those bobbleheads are pictured at the link above, and you can see the Morel bobblehead at the top of this post. A fifth bobblehead, continuing the Cubs’ Statue Row bobblehead series begun last year, will celebrate the Ryne Sandberg statue that will be dedicated Sunday, June 23. There’s no image available yet for that bobblehead.

The Cubs are also reviving the popular magnet schedule giveaway that has been missing for a couple of years. That will be given to up to 30,000 early arriving fans to the home opener, Monday, April 1 against the Rockies.

Most other gate giveaways will be limited, again, to up to 10,000 early arriving fans, including the bobbleheads.

Other gate giveaways include:

Saturday, April 6 vs. Dodgers: Pat Hughes “sweater-shirt”

Saturday, April 20 vs. Marlins: Wrigley Field design fleece blanket

Thursday, July 4 vs. Phillies: Red, White and Cubbie blue Hawaiian shirt

On six select Fridays in the bleachers between May and August, 5,500 bleacher fans will receive themed tank tops. Those are also pictured at the link above, and at that link you can also find info on ballpark celebration, Kids Sundays and special ticket offers.

Single-game tickets for Cubs games at Wrigley Field this year go on sale Friday, February 23.