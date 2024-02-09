Baseball history unpacked, February 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1887 - The National League franchise in St. Louis, MO is sold to a group from Indianapolis, IN for $12,000, including players. The Maroons will now become the Hoosiers.(2)
- 1889 - In New York City, workers are dismantling fences at the Polo Grounds to cut a street through the property, leaving the New York Giants without a home for the coming season. They will hastily erect Manhattan Field in order to have a home grounds. (2)
- 1942 - At California’s Folsom prison, the annual game between major leaguers and the prison team is stopped when it is discovered that two prisoners have escaped. With the pros leading 24-5 at the end of seven innings, the game ends and guards go after the two lifers, who are found three hours later. The major leaguers include Ernie Lombardi, Tiny Bonham, Gus Suhr, Joe Marty, and Johnny Babich. (2)
- 1956 - The legendary Connie Mack dies at age 93. After managing Pittsburgh’s National League club from 1894 to 1896, the former catcher became a prominent figure in Ban Johnson’s Western League. A founder of the American League in 1901, Mack managed and owned the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901 to 1950, leading the team to five World Series titles and nine American League pennants. He won election to the Hall of Fame in 1937. (1,2)
- 1958 - Two-time-time Cub and former Rockford Cubbies coach Juan Pizarro* opens the Caribbean Series with a 17-strikeout effort, setting a new record for the event. (2)
- 1972 - Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard are elected to the Hall of Fame through the Special Committee on the Negro Leagues. The two former stars, who led the Homestead Grays to nine straight league championships from 1937 to 1945, become the second and third players to be selected by the Committee, joining Satchel Paige, who was elected in 1971. (2)
- 1973 - MLB owners announce that “early bird” spring training camps are canceled until all bargaining with the Players’ Association is concluded. (2)
- 1983 - One day after taking a job as director of sports promotions for the Claridge Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Mickey Mantle is ordered to sever his ties with Major League Baseball by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. Mantle joins fellow Hall of Famer Willie Mays as players banned from baseball by Kuhn for involvement with legalized gambling.
- 2021 - MLB and the Players Association agree on a new set of health and safety protocols for spring training and the upcoming season, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the features retained from 2020 are seven-inning doubleheaders and the use of the extra-innings tie-breaker - but not the universal designated hitter. The deal also confirms the opening of spring training on February 17th and the date of Opening Day on April 1st. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Heinie Zimmerman, C. L. Taylor, Freddy Schmidt, Eddie Solomon, Todd Pratt, Dioner Navarro. Also notable: Vladimir Guerrero HOF.
Today in History:
- 1234 - Mongol army takes the Jin city of Caizhou, last holdout of Jin Emperor Ai-Tsung, who commits suicide rather than be captured.
- 1554 - Battle at London: Sir Thomas Wyatt defeated and his rebellion against Queen Mary crushed.
- 1775 - British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony in rebellion.
- 1870 - US Army establishes US National Weather Service.
- 1916 - NL votes down a proposal by Giants, Braves, & Cubs to increase club player limit from 21 to 22 (The Reds want to decrease to 20).
- 1942 - Daylight Saving War Time goes into effect in US.
- 1951 - St Louis Browns sign pitcher Satchel Paige, 45.
- 1955 - US federations of trade unions merge into AFL/CIO.
- 1971 - Paige becomes the first Negro League player elected to Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1997 - Fox cartoon series “The Simpsons” airs 167th episode, becoming th longest-running animated series in cartoon history,
