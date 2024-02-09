Baseball history unpacked, February 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Heinie Zimmerman, C. L. Taylor, Freddy Schmidt, Eddie Solomon, Todd Pratt, Dioner Navarro. Also notable: Vladimir Guerrero HOF.

Today in History:

1234 - Mongol army takes the Jin city of Caizhou, last holdout of Jin Emperor Ai-Tsung, who commits suicide rather than be captured.

- Mongol army takes the Jin city of Caizhou, last holdout of Jin Emperor Ai-Tsung, who commits suicide rather than be captured. 1554 - Battle at London: Sir Thomas Wyatt defeated and his rebellion against Queen Mary crushed.

- Battle at London: Sir Thomas Wyatt defeated and his rebellion against Queen Mary crushed. 1775 - British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony in rebellion.

- British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony in rebellion. 1870 - US Army establishes US National Weather Service.

- US Army establishes US National Weather Service. 1916 - NL votes down a proposal by Giants, Braves, & Cubs to increase club player limit from 21 to 22 (The Reds want to decrease to 20).

- NL votes down a proposal by Giants, Braves, & Cubs to increase club player limit from 21 to 22 (The Reds want to decrease to 20). 1942 - Daylight Saving War Time goes into effect in US.

- Daylight Saving War Time goes into effect in US. 1951 - St Louis Browns sign pitcher Satchel Paige, 45.

- St Louis Browns sign pitcher Satchel Paige, 45. 1955 - US federations of trade unions merge into AFL/CIO.

- US federations of trade unions merge into AFL/CIO. 1971 - Paige becomes the first Negro League player elected to Baseball Hall of Fame.

- Paige becomes the first Negro League player elected to Baseball Hall of Fame. 1997 - Fox cartoon series “The Simpsons” airs 167th episode, becoming th longest-running animated series in cartoon history,

