 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: It’s almost spring

A look at the Hot Stove as Spring Training approaches. More Las Vegas A’s shenanigans. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

I don’t know where this story belongs, but I think it’s of interest so I’ll put it here.

Dansby’s better half isn’t ready to play in games yet, but she’s at least out there training. Has she sung “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” yet? Because she should. I don’t know if she can sing or not, but as we all know, that doesn’t really matter. It’s better if you can’t.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...