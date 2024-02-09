The Daily Belli watch: 14 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Two weeks from today, Friday, February 23, Cubs players will take the field at Sloan Park against White Sox players. I phrase it that way because, well, many guys who will be on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster likely won’t be in that game.

Perhaps Cody Bellinger will be. We continue to hope.

This list of free agents was posted in the comments yesterday and so I post it here for your edification and amusement. There are a lot of good players still unsigned!

Jordan Montgomery

Cody Bellinger

Blake Snell

Matt Chapman

Brandon Belt

Mike Clevinger

JD Martinez

Jorge Soler

Adam Duvall

Tommy Pham

Michael Lorenzen

Michael A. Taylor

Whit Merrifield

Brandon Woodruff

Eddie Rosario

Donovan Solano

Zack Grienke

Zack Davies

Domingo German

Vince Velasquez

Randal Grichuk

Brad Hand

Brian Anderson

Robbie Grossman

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Gio Urshela

Garrett Cooper

Julio Teheran

Amed Rosario

Daniel Vogelbach

David Peralta

Raimel Tapia

Joey Votto

Anthony Bass

Josh Donaldson

I am certainly not suggesting that most of those players are suitable for the Cubs. Many of them aren’t. Certainly, Bellinger is. So is Chapman, if Bellinger doesn’t return to the Cubs (and I still think he will). Most of the rest of the guys on that list don’t interest me, though Brad Hand might be a useful addition to the Cubs bullpen.

Then there’s this:

"I do think the Cubs sign one of the 4 Boras guys." Jeff Passan just now on @ESPN1000. — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) February 7, 2024

Here’s hoping it’s Bellinger.

