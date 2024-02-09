The Daily Belli watch: 14 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Two weeks from today, Friday, February 23, Cubs players will take the field at Sloan Park against White Sox players. I phrase it that way because, well, many guys who will be on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster likely won’t be in that game.
Perhaps Cody Bellinger will be. We continue to hope.
This list of free agents was posted in the comments yesterday and so I post it here for your edification and amusement. There are a lot of good players still unsigned!
Jordan Montgomery
Cody Bellinger
Blake Snell
Matt Chapman
Brandon Belt
Mike Clevinger
JD Martinez
Jorge Soler
Adam Duvall
Tommy Pham
Michael Lorenzen
Michael A. Taylor
Whit Merrifield
Brandon Woodruff
Eddie Rosario
Donovan Solano
Zack Grienke
Zack Davies
Domingo German
Vince Velasquez
Randal Grichuk
Brad Hand
Brian Anderson
Robbie Grossman
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Gio Urshela
Garrett Cooper
Julio Teheran
Amed Rosario
Daniel Vogelbach
David Peralta
Raimel Tapia
Joey Votto
Anthony Bass
Josh Donaldson
I am certainly not suggesting that most of those players are suitable for the Cubs. Many of them aren’t. Certainly, Bellinger is. So is Chapman, if Bellinger doesn’t return to the Cubs (and I still think he will). Most of the rest of the guys on that list don’t interest me, though Brad Hand might be a useful addition to the Cubs bullpen.
Then there’s this:
"I do think the Cubs sign one of the 4 Boras guys." Jeff Passan just now on @ESPN1000.— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) February 7, 2024
Here’s hoping it’s Bellinger.
And your usual reminder that this is intended as an open thread for general baseball discussion today. If the Cubs make any trades or signings, or if there’s any other news, of course it will be posted separately.
