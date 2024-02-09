Cubs invite 19 non-roster players to Spring Training

Friday morning, the Cubs announced that they have invited the following 19 non-roster players to major league Spring Training, which begins Wednesday, February 14 when pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout in Mesa, Arizona. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place Monday, February 19.

The following 11 non-roster pitchers have been invited to major league camp: right-handed pitchers Colten Brewer, Chris Clarke, Carl Edwards Jr., Sam McWilliams, Ethan Roberts, Cam Sanders and Riley Thompson, as well as left-handed pitchers Edwin Escobar, Richard Lovelady, Thomas Pannone and Brad Wieck.

Three non-roster infielders have been invited to major league camp: David Bote, Matt Shaw and Chase Strumpf.

One non-roster outfielder has been invited to major league camp: Owen Caissie.

Four non-roster catchers have been invited to major league camp: Jorge Alfaro, Pablo Aliendo, Joe Hudson and Bryce Windham.

The first Spring Training Cubs game will be two weeks from today, Friday, February 23, when the Cubs host the White Sox at Sloan Park.