Ryne Sandberg updates fans on his battle with prostate cancer

Last month, Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announced that he was battling metastatic prostate cancer.

Today, Sandberg updated everyone on his treatment program on Instagram:

This all sounds promising, although Sandberg likely has many more rounds of chemo to go. All of us, of course, wish Ryno the best. He’s right about helping create awareness of prostate cacner through early detection, which I think is important for all men.

There will be a statue in honor of Sandberg unveiled at Statue Row in Gallagher Way, adjacent to Wrigley Field, this summer. The unveiling date will be Sunday, June 23, which is the 40th anniversary of the famous 12-11 win over the Cardinals which has been dubbed, for all time, “The Sandberg Game.” (We’ll celebrate that here at BCB with an anniversary article on that date.)

We’re all rooting for Sandberg to defeat cancer and be able to celebrate the unveiling with fans on June 23. Keep up the good fight, Ryno.