Baseball history unpacked, March 1

Today in baseball history:
- 1889 - The Philadelphia Quakers head for Jacksonville, Florida, for spring training. No other major league clubs will train in the Deep South this season. (2)
- 1891 - The Pittsburgh Alleghenys and Cleveland Spiders are the two National League clubs making the heaviest raids against American Association player contracts, following the latter’s denunciation of the National Agreement two weeks ago. Pittsburgh further earns its new nickname of “Pirates” by signing good-hitting outfielder Pete Browning and pitcher Scott Stratton away from the Louisville Colonels. (2)
- 1892 - The first meeting of the united National League and American Association takes place in New York. Only four teams who played in the circuit last season are invited to join the NL, which will expand to 12 teams with a 154-game schedule split into two championship series under a split season format. (2)
- 1903 - Baseball Rules Committee chairman Tom Loftus of the Washington Senators proclaims that the pitcher’s mound must not be more than 15 inches higher than the baselines or home plate. (2)
- 1947 - In anticipation of the signing of the team’s first black players, Bill Veeck, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, sets up a spring training camp there for the Cleveland Indians. Arizona is chosen because of its relatively tolerant racial climate. During the season, Veeck will sign the American League’s first black player, Larry Doby, who will train at the camp. The New York Giants also set up camp in Arizona, while the Brooklyn Dodgers move their training camp from Florida to Havana, Cuba. (1,2)
- 1967 - Commissioner William Eckert approves the Baseball Writers Association of America’s plan to select a Cy Young Award recipient from both the National and American Leagues. The honor, which was initiated in 1956, had been given to just one pitcher in the major leagues each season, a position strongly supported by former commissioner Ford Frick. (2)
- 1976 - Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck opens training camp in Sarasota, Florida, but participation is limited to non-roster players because of the ongoing lockout. (2)
- 1994 - Former banker Leonard Coleman is elected National League president, replacing Bill White. Coleman had been executive director for Major League Baseball market development. (2)
- 2005 - Construction for an additional 1,790 bleacher seats at Wrigley Field will begin after the season and will be completed in time for Opening Day 2006. An deal is reached for expansion as the Chicago Cubs agree to pay the city $3.1 million prior to the start of work and by contributing funds for a local school park and a $400,000 traffic signal system near the ballpark. (2)
- 2011 - Major League Baseball appoints John Thorn as its official historian. He succeeds Jerome Holtzman, who occupied the office from 1999 until his death in 2008. (2)
- 2022 - For the first time since 1995, it appears that regular season major league games will be cancelled as a result of a labor dispute as the two sides negotiating a solution to the 2021-2022 lockout fail to come to an agreement before the 5:00 PM deadline. The issue of the luxury tax, which the Players Association contends acts as a de facto salary cap, is the biggest issue that prevents a deal. However, when the two sides finally come to an agreement in ten days’ time, they will agree to make up all of the games missed. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Paul Hines, Hank Wyse, Bob Usher, Doug Creek, Micah Hoffpauir, Trevor Cahill, Adbert Alzolay*.
Today in History:
- 752 BC - Romulus, first king of Rome, celebrates the first Roman triumph after his victory over the Caeninenses, following the Rape of the Sabine Women.
- 1260 - Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, conquers Damascus.
- 1565 - Portuguese soldier Estácio de Sá founds the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- 1692 - Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne, & Tituba arrested for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
- 1803 - Ohio becomes 17th state of the Union.
- 1896 Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.
- 1932 - The “Lindbergh kidnapping,” 20 month old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh kidnapped from home in East Amwell, New Jersey, found dead 12 May.
- 1941 - Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby is first published by Timely Comics (premiere issue released on December 20, 1940).
- 1973 - Harvest (UK) and Capitol Records (US) release Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album “Dark Side of the Moon”; it stays on Billboard Top 200 Album charts for most of the next 14 years, selling over 50 million copies worldwide.
