Baseball history unpacked, March 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Paul Hines, Hank Wyse, Bob Usher, Doug Creek, Micah Hoffpauir, Trevor Cahill, Adbert Alzolay*.

Today in History:

752 BC - Romulus, first king of Rome, celebrates the first Roman triumph after his victory over the Caeninenses, following the Rape of the Sabine Women.

- Romulus, first king of Rome, celebrates the first Roman triumph after his victory over the Caeninenses, following the Rape of the Sabine Women. 1260 - Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, conquers Damascus.

- Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, conquers Damascus. 1565 - Portuguese soldier Estácio de Sá founds the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

- Portuguese soldier Estácio de Sá founds the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 1692 - Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne, & Tituba arrested for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

- Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne, & Tituba arrested for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. 1803 - Ohio becomes 17th state of the Union.

- Ohio becomes 17th state of the Union. 1896 Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity. 1932 - The “Lindbergh kidnapping,” 20 month old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh kidnapped from home in East Amwell, New Jersey, found dead 12 May.

- The “Lindbergh kidnapping,” 20 month old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh kidnapped from home in East Amwell, New Jersey, found dead 12 May. 1941 - Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby is first published by Timely Comics (premiere issue released on December 20, 1940).

- Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby is first published by Timely Comics (premiere issue released on December 20, 1940). 1973 - Harvest (UK) and Capitol Records (US) release Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album “Dark Side of the Moon”; it stays on Billboard Top 200 Album charts for most of the next 14 years, selling over 50 million copies worldwide.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.