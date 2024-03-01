Outside The Confines: Shohei Ohtani’s surprise wedding

Surprise! Shohei Ohtani has tied the knot, and for someone worth nearly a billion dollars, and a superstar athlete in both his native Japan and his present home of the US, one might expect some high-profile nuptials, but instead Ohtani has kept his wedding relatively quiet.
Ohtani has married a woman from Japan he has known for several years, but in the grand tradition of keeping his personal life private, he did not share any details about when the wedding took place, or even who he married. He said he didn’t want the event to distract from the baseball season so it was important to him to share the news before the regular season began.
You can see Ohtani’s post below (translation in the text caption) in which he announces his marriage (without naming his wife).
Congrats to Shohei Ohtani and his new wife!
Here’s a little more on the wedding surprise.
- Juan Toribio shares some details about Ohtani’s wedding.
- Mike McDaniel also reports on the wedding announcement.
- Matt Martell reports that Brandon Crawford’s career-long tenure as a Giant will now move to St. Louis.
- Ben Clemens offers a new way to look at depth.
- Christina De Nicola shares the personal meanings behind some of the Marlins’ tattoos.
- Do-Hyoung Park reports on a silly (and delightful) egg toss at Twins’ spring training.
- Since we just had a leap day, Kristen Wong looks at athletes born on February 29.
- Jesse Rogers spotlights the oldest (and strangest) pitching coach in MLB.
- Bad news, Phillies fans. Bad behavior has led to the cancellation of Dollar Dog Night. (AP)
- Well this is... something.
- Leo Morgenstern has a gripe with what we’re calling a ball.
- Are the Giants feeling some pressure to sign free agent Blake Snell? (MLB)
- That might have something to do with the arm aneurysm that recently benched Giants starter Tristan Beck. Story by Maria Guardado.
- Shohei Ohtani went above and beyond to support Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his spring training debut, shares Tom Dierberger.
- Sad news: Tim Wakefield’s widow Stacy has passed away five months after her husband, due to cancer. (ESPN)
- Steve Buckley looks at how the dual loss of both Wakefields is being felt at the Jimmy Fund, a pediatric cancer research center the Wakfields supported. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- New job for Judge?
Errrr, maybe not?
- What are the weakest positions on American League contending teams, wonders Jay Jaffe.
- Mike Petriello looks at which teams are poised to be dominant defensively this season.
- Tom Verducci assesses which players could benefit from a swing change.
- Paul Skenes threw a 103 mph pitch in his spring training debut. Show off. Story by Mike McDaniel.
- Prepare yourself, Stephen J. Nesbitt tells us how high to get our hopes on a team-by-team basis. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Freddie Freeman bringing big Virgo energy.
