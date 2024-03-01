 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Shohei Ohtani’s surprise wedding

The superstar posted the news to social media.

By Ashley MacLennan
Surprise! Shohei Ohtani has tied the knot, and for someone worth nearly a billion dollars, and a superstar athlete in both his native Japan and his present home of the US, one might expect some high-profile nuptials, but instead Ohtani has kept his wedding relatively quiet.

Ohtani has married a woman from Japan he has known for several years, but in the grand tradition of keeping his personal life private, he did not share any details about when the wedding took place, or even who he married. He said he didn’t want the event to distract from the baseball season so it was important to him to share the news before the regular season began.

You can see Ohtani’s post below (translation in the text caption) in which he announces his marriage (without naming his wife).

Congrats to Shohei Ohtani and his new wife!

