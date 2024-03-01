Nike’s MLB uniform fiasco continues with mismatched colors

I’ve written a number of times here about MLB’s new uniforms, made by Nike and Fanatics, most notably here. Among issues with the Cubs jerseys alone are: names that are impossible to read (made worse Thursday when the Cubs wore the blue alternates), and the blue color isn’t Cubs blue, as shown on the photo comparison in that linked article.

Now there’s another issue, as pointed out by Paul Lukas at Uni Watch, in regard to the Cardinals road gray uniforms — the jersey color and the pants color don’t match. You can see that clearly in the screenshot above from SNY’s broadcast of the Cardinals/Mets game Wednesday. Look closely at Miles Mikolas on the mound — the gray color of his jersey doesn’t match the gray color of his pants. (Cue up “50 shades of gray” jokes.)

Lukas writes:

Let’s shift into Q&A mode: Can you think of any reasons why the greys wouldn’t match? MLB has stated several times, in response to the see-through issue, that the pants fabric has not changed this year, while we know that the jersey fabric has changed this year. So that could explain it — even if the grey dyes were the same for the jerseys and pants, the dyes may react differently with the different fabrics, and/or the fabrics may react differently to sunlight. Isn’t that something they should have anticipated and video-tested for? Yes, that would be standard due diligence when introducing a new fabric. It’s hard to fathom how something this obvious could have slipped through.

Absolutely, positively correct. Whether Nike and Fanatics intended this or not, they did not take into account a number of things, several of which are noted above.

Lukas’ article also notes that the Phillies are having similar issues, and that this should have been evident when the Diamondbacks unveiled their new 2024 uniform set last November (a photo is at Lukas’ article).

The Cubs don’t wear gray jerseys during Spring Training, so this might not be evident for Cubs uniforms until Opening Day, when the team will visit the Texas Rangers.

What an absolute fiasco Nike and Fanatics have caused for Major League Baseball. We’ve heard a series of statements from MLB defending the new uniforms, but I have to hope that behind closed doors at MLB offices, heads are rolling over this. For the Cubs, I’d love to see them get a waiver similar to what the Royals received so they can place names on the back of uniforms that fans can actually read.

Do better, MLB.