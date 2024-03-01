SB Nation Reacts: Fans blame Scott Boras for the free-agent signing delay

Our first SB Nation Reacts survey for the year addressed the question of free agency, why it was delayed so much, and what to do about it. Here are the results:

Fans like to blame Scott Boras for a lot of the vagaries of the free-agent market. Let’s be clear that Boras is just doing his job for his clients. This year, though, it seemed as if none of his clients rated the $200 million deals he was rumored to be seeking, including Cody Bellinger, who eventually signed a much less lucrative, though more flexible, deal with the Cubs.

Four other Boras clients, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and JD Martinez, remain free agents as we enter the month of March. You’d think that they, like Bellinger, would want to get into camp to start getting to know teammates, coaches, etc. and get some reps in actual games. There’s only so much a player can do in private workouts.

I tend to agree with the survey about rules pressuring deals to happen faster. A free-agent signing deadline would only benefit owners. That’s the case UNLESS baseball teams eventually agreed to a salary cap and floor. That’s why signing deadlines work in other sports. I doubt MLB players would ever agree to that, though.

