Cubs vs. Rangers at Surprise preview, Sunday 3/10, 3:05 CT

Daylight Saving time began earlier today. This means that most spring day games will now begin at 3:05 Chicago time, instead of 2:05 (unless otherwise noted).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup vs. the Rangers at Surprise Stadium.



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/NOCdHXI4Of — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 10, 2024

Rangers lineup:

Rangers lineup for March 10, 2024 vs. Chicago-NL. A live radio broadcast of today's game will be carried on 105.3 The Fan in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. pic.twitter.com/7opeSD3Cua — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 10, 2024

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Jordan Wicks, Edwin Escobar, Cam Sanders and Porter Hodge.

Cody Bradford will start for the Rangers. Rangers relievers scheduled today: Brock Burke, Jonathan Holder, Jake Latz and Daniel Robert.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Rangers site Lone Star Ball. If you do go there to interact with Rangers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

