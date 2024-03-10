Cub Tracks’ where the great ones run...

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The roster’s down to 47 now, with more cuts expected. I’m sure anyone that reads here regularly can figure out most of the cuts by looking at a list of players in camp, but there are some sticky wickets, some conundrums, still. AZ Phil has a list. 18 pitchers, not counting NRI hurlers.

Thomas Pannone was called upon to stand in when Taillon couldn’t make his planned start. The lefty has some good stuff but he’s a little long in the tooth for anything except spot duty. Still, that was a good job of it. And his work was capped by a crooked-number uprising in the third. And here’s why Taillon was scratched:

Jameson Taillon has lower back tightness.



His back locked up about 10 pitches into his mound warmup pregame. It had not previously bothered him this spring.



Craig Counsell said Cubs hope to know more tomorrow. No plans at the moment to get imaging on his back. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 9, 2024

I would think that prospective starter No. 6 has just moved to No. 5. It just has that feel about it. In my mind, that means Steele/Hendricks/Imanaga/Assad/Wicks. There are worse possibilities. Or the Cubs could sign Jordan Montgomery.

Cub Tracks would also like to note that Ted Lilly sounds very good. He complements Pat Hughes very well, with his super-low-key delivery and laconic habits. I didn’t hear any of his analysis that wasn’t spot-on and the not over-talking was refreshing.

Anyone else really enjoying Ted Lilly on the @WatchMarquee #Cubs broadcast?! — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) March 9, 2024

Justin Steele will be the first lefty drafted by the Cubs to start on opening day. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 9, 2024

So proud of my former student, @uarkjournalism alum @Taylor_McGregor. She’s joining @MLBNetwork as a host of MLB tonight. Taylor will continue reporting in-game for @Cubs TV broadcasts, along with ESPN sideline reporting for NCAA football. pic.twitter.com/cXfzpt85Hs — Larry Foley (@documentaryprof) March 9, 2024

