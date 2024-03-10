Cub Tracks’ where the great ones run...

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The roster’s down to 47 now, with more cuts expected. I’m sure anyone that reads here regularly can figure out most of the cuts by looking at a list of players in camp, but there are some sticky wickets, some conundrums, still. AZ Phil has a list. 18 pitchers, not counting NRI hurlers.

Thomas Pannone was called upon to stand in when Taillon couldn’t make his planned start. The lefty has some good stuff but he’s a little long in the tooth for anything except spot duty. Still, that was a good job of it. And his work was capped by a crooked-number uprising in the third. And here’s why Taillon was scratched:

His back locked up about 10 pitches into his mound warmup pregame. It had not previously bothered him this spring.
Craig Counsell said Cubs hope to know more tomorrow. No plans at the moment to get imaging on his back.
I would think that prospective starter No. 6 has just moved to No. 5. It just has that feel about it. In my mind, that means Steele/Hendricks/Imanaga/Assad/Wicks. There are worse possibilities. Or the Cubs could sign Jordan Montgomery.
Cub Tracks would also like to note that Ted Lilly sounds very good. He complements Pat Hughes very well, with his super-low-key delivery and laconic habits. I didn’t hear any of his analysis that wasn’t spot-on and the not over-talking was refreshing.



*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Justin Steele will be the first lefty drafted by the Cubs to start on opening day.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 9, 2024

- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): You’ll never guess where the Cubs wound up in offseason spending this winter. “It may seem like Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs play with salaries like a small-market club, but they actually added more payroll this offseason than all but two MLB teams.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs demote Pete Crow-Armstrong: What will it take for him to return to Wrigley Field? “When we signed Cody, our thought right now is the best place for PCA to start is in the minor leagues,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Then just knock down the door for us and make us figure something out on the major-league side.” Jordan Bastian has more. Andy Martinez bunts them over. MLB.com* — Craig Counsell on Pete Crow-Armstrong decision [VIDEO].
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including Pete Crow-Armstrong being among 1st cuts and Shota Imanaga showing swing-and-miss stuff. “Players, even like the little smaller players, they have a lot of power and then the pitches that I miss my location, instead of being like a single, they can hit it up,” Imanaga said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Justin Steele named Cubs’ Opening Day starter. “He’ll take the ball March 28 in the season opener against the World Series champion Rangers in Texas.” Tony Andracki has words.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon scratched from first spring start. “If he misses any sort of time to start the season, the Cubs can turn to some in-house options to fill in the rotation.”
- Bruce Levine (670The Score*): Owen Caissie makes a strong impression on Cubs before being reassigned to minor league camp. “He certainly has a live bat,” a National League scout said.
- Bob A. Goldsborough (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Retired Cubs starting pitcher Ryan Dempster lists Lakeview home for $2.5M. “Listing agent Jeffrey Lowe of Compass told Elite Street that Dempster and his wife are staying in Chicago and simply “changing up their footprint.””
- David Sharos (Chicago Tribune* {$}): For man with almost 1 million Cubs baseball cards, show in St. Charles a home run. “Beau Thompson is closing in on a magic number when it comes to baseball cards of Chicago Cubs players.”
Food for Thought:
