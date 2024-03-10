Cubs 5, Rangers 1: Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks show their stuff

With Jameson Taillon now possibly missing Opening Day, the Cubs will possibly need an extra starter to fill in.

One of those potential starters is Drew Smyly, and he had a fine outing against the Rangers. So did Jordan Wicks, who’s in contention for the fifth starter spot. The entire Cubs staff allowed just seven hits and the Cubs won 5-1 on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Surprise.

Smyly threw into the fourth inning, allowing four hits (all singles) and struck out four. Here are those four K’s [VIDEO].

Edwin Escobar relieved Smyly with one out in the fourth and finished up that inning without incident.

Then Wicks took over and dominated Rangers hitters, allowing just two hits and an unearned run (accountable to a throwing error on minor leaguer Liam Spence), and struck out seven, a very impressive outing. Wicks has to be the favorite for the No. 5 spot in the rotation when the regular season begins.

As for the Cubs scoring, they began in the first inning, With one out, Alexander Canario tripled. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morel.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the sixth, when Michael Busch crushed this ball out of the yard [VIDEO].

The Rangers scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 2-1. The Cubs got that run back in the seventh on this solo homer by Chase Strumpf [VIDEO].

Strumpf can hit and plays a decent second base. He could probably start for several MLB teams, but appears blocked with the Cubs. Perhaps they can trade him somewhere.

The Cubs put two more on the board in the eighth on RBI singles by Matt Mervis and Canario:

Matt Mervis & Alexander Canario with RBI singles! pic.twitter.com/PnVzbMd55U — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 10, 2024

Wicks’ 4⅓-inning outing was the longest by any Cubs pitcher so far this spring and he looked really sharp, similar to the start he had in his MLB debut last August 26 against the Pirates.

Cam Sanders entered to replace Wicks with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and induced a double-play ball to end the game.

So let’s close the complaint department door for today and enjoy that through Monday, which will be the Cubs’ first off day this spring. They will resume the Cactus League schedule Tuesday evening at Sloan Park, hosting the Brewers. Justin Steele will start for the Cubs Tuesday and former Cub Colin Rea will go for Milwaukee. Game time Tuesday is 8:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.

And stick around BCB tomorrow, we’ll have plenty of off-day material.