How did re-signing Cody Bellinger change the Cubs projections for 2024?

About three weeks ago I finally caved and did my annual look at how various projection systems saw the 2024 Cubs relative to the rest of the NL Central. I was pretty reluctant to even write the piece at the time given how unfinished the Cubs seemed in mid-February. Like many other prognosticators, it seemed obvious that Cody Bellinger would somehow wind up with the Cubs and the real mystery was why he wasn’t already part of the roster.

What’s kind of wild is that the biggest move of the Cubs offseason didn’t really move the needle for this team in terms of wins and losses in the projection systems very much at all, as you can see from these PECOTA numbers below, first up from February 14:

And below, from March 7:

If those graphics look mighty similar to you it’s because they are, the projected difference for the number of wins for the Cubs in the NL Central pre- and post- signing Cody Bellinger is tiny. On February 14 the Cubs were projected to finish with an 80-82 record, about five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals:

As of March 7, they are projected to finish with an 82-80 record according to PECOTA:

It’s a good reminder about exactly how much influence any one player or move can have on a team. Bellinger is a huge add for the Cubs defensively and gives them a left-handed middle of the order bat, not to mention whatever morale boost comes from a clubhouse leader returning. But in terms of the number of wins? It’s basically 1.3 wins more than where they were projected with Pete Crow-Armstrong in centerfield and whatever hodgepodge of dudes they could find to man first base.

The FanGraphs projections also still have the Cubs in second place in the division, albeit with a two-game margin to make up on the Cardinals:

Again, these are marginal differences. At the risk of saying something controversial, Craig Counsell’s bullpen usage probably moves the needle more.

But all of these small moves matter. Having a left-handed bat in the lineup who can hit .300 while contributing a 20-20 season and gold glove defense at two positions of need does change the ceiling of this team considerably. It may not show up in projection systems right now, but it makes me feel a lot more comfortable that this Cubs team can exceed those pre-season projection numbers.