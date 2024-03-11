Outside The Confines: No baseball players won Oscars last night

While most of the buzz this weekend was over the Oscars, that doesn’t mean there was no baseball news to delve into. The Reds have a suspension scandal to deal with. Former Reds player Joey Votto is heading to his Canadian homeland on a minor league deal. The Twins are getting their sleep, Willy Adames is looking for a big payday, and some former MLB stars will be enjoying a fun romp with the Savannah Bananas.

Dave Roberts' reaction to Will Ferrell surprising him at Dodgers camp today



(via @juanctoribio) pic.twitter.com/9GAxciGqfK — MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024

