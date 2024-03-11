 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: No baseball players won Oscars last night

But it was still a fun show.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

While most of the buzz this weekend was over the Oscars, that doesn’t mean there was no baseball news to delve into. The Reds have a suspension scandal to deal with. Former Reds player Joey Votto is heading to his Canadian homeland on a minor league deal. The Twins are getting their sleep, Willy Adames is looking for a big payday, and some former MLB stars will be enjoying a fun romp with the Savannah Bananas.

Lots of goodies to enjoy.

Now onto today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

