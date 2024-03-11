Outside The Confines: No baseball players won Oscars last night

While most of the buzz this weekend was over the Oscars, that doesn’t mean there was no baseball news to delve into. The Reds have a suspension scandal to deal with. Former Reds player Joey Votto is heading to his Canadian homeland on a minor league deal. The Twins are getting their sleep, Willy Adames is looking for a big payday, and some former MLB stars will be enjoying a fun romp with the Savannah Bananas.
Lots of goodies to enjoy.
Now onto today’s links!
- David Laurila talks to players about how their perception of baseball has changed as they went from being a fan to being a player.
- Do-Hyoung Park looks at how the Twins are using sleep experts to help get the best out of their players.
- The Dodgers have swapped positions for Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts “permanently... for now.” Story by Patrick Andres.
- Jesse Rogers assesses how last year’s World Series teams are trying to come back stronger than ever this season.
- Lukas Weese brings us the news that Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt will be guest-pitching for the Savannah Bananas. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Michael Baumann explores Willy Adames and his quest for a big payday.
- It sounds like the Angels might be the place Blake Snell is hoping to land. (MLB)
- Tom Dierberger brings us the “in spring training only” news of Lance Lynn getting ejected not once but TWICE in a game.
- Corbin Burnes has been named the Opening Day starter for the Orioles. (AP)
- Jim Bowden picks one spring training standout for each team. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Famed former player (if you know you know) Will Ferrell stopped by the Dodgers’ camp this weekend.
Dave Roberts' reaction to Will Ferrell surprising him at Dodgers camp today— MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024
(via @juanctoribio) pic.twitter.com/9GAxciGqfK
- Joey Votto explains to C. Trent Rosencrans and Kaitlyn McGrath why he was willing to take a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Keegan Matheson gives us a little more on the Votto signing.
- Jake Mailhot explores the unexpected depth the Tigers now have in their pitching options.
- Brent Maguire picks a likely home run leader for all 30 MLB teams.
- Tom Verducci does a deep dive into the journey that brought Tavis Bazzana from Australia to MLB.
- Noelvi Marte has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- David Schoenfield gives us a grade for all the teams’ efforts this offseason.
- Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris bring us a compelling and concerning look at one MLB physician’s worries over pitching injuries. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The world as Randy Arozarena sees it.
Randy Cam! #DominicanRepublicSeries pic.twitter.com/wcgcJoeQ2h— MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...