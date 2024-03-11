Here are all the remaining MLB free agents

Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season is two weeks from this Thursday. Most teams have the players they want on their Opening Day rosters already in camp.

But injuries happen — as appears to be the case with Cubs righthander Jameson Taillon — and perhaps teams are still looking for backup plans. Also, there are still the Boras Three, top free agents represented by Scott Boras: Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell and J.D. Martinez, still looking for work.

Here are all the players still listed as free agents by MLB Trade Rumors, broken down by position. MLBTR lists players who play multiple positions at all positions they play. Here, I’ll only list them once. I’ve also combined the outfielders, who MLBTR lists at individual outfield positions, into one group of outfielders. Lastly, this list is composed only of players on the MLBTR list.

Catcher (1)

Manny Piña

First base (4)

Brandon Belt, Wil Myers, Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano

Second base (3)

Hanser Alberto, Jonathan Schoop, Jean Segura

Shortstop (1)

Adalberto Mondesi

Third base (1)

Evan Longoria

Outfield (9)

Kole Calhoun, Corey Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Robbie Grossman, Austin Meadows, Tommy Pham, A.J. Pollock, Raimel Tapia, Michael A. Taylor

Designated hitters (2)

Kyle Lewis, J.D. Martinez

Starting pitchers (13)

Matthew Boyd, Mike Clevinger, Johnny Cueto, Domingo German, Zack Greinke, Rich Hill, Michael Lorenzen, Jordan Montgomery, Jake Odorizzi, Blake Snell, Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urias, Vince Velasquez

Relief pitchers (10)

Anthony Bass, Brad Boxberger, Jarlin Garcia, Brad Hand, Codi Heuer, Aaron Loup, Mark Melancon, Zach Neal, Alex Reyes, Nick Wittgren

At first glance I don’t really see anyone jumping off this list who could really help the Cubs. Michael Lorenzen is a possibility, I suppose, if the Cubs think Taillon is going to be out for a while. Feel free to discuss Snell or Montgomery, though I think the chances of the Cubs signing either is pretty much zero.

Brad Hand might be a useful guy to have around the bullpen, I suppose, and it might not hurt to bring back Codi Heuer on a minor-league deal.

Otherwise I think the Cubs are standing pat, and of these 44 players who remain free agents, I suspect perhaps half of them might have seen the end of their MLB careers.

