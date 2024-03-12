Cubs vs. Brewers at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/12, 8:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — I was expecting the Cubs to possibly make more roster cuts before Tuesday’s game, but at the time of this game preview there weren’t any.

At this time, 47 players remain in camp — 33 of the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.

Of the non-roster guys, I would say the following have some chance at making the Opening Day roster: Carl Edwards Jr., David Bote, Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper. Of Smith and Cooper, only one would make it if that happens, because they play the same position (first base) and the Cubs already have a couple of rostered guys (Cody Bellinger and Michael Busch) who play that position.

David Peralta will make his first appearance in a Cubs uniform tonight.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: TBA

Colin Rea will start for the Brewers. Brewers relievers scheduled today: TBA

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs market territory).

