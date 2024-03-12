 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ dogged pursuit of the truth

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. In which we bury the lede under a pile of Milk Bones.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2020 Chicago Cubs Photo Day Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No game Monday. Pfui. I dislike working in a vacuum and would rather sit in a chair in my office. But it is what it is. Dark. Dark is what it is. I’d prefer to read inside of a dog.

At press time, J.D. Davis was still available, should the Cubs want him enough to do the necessary financial maneuvering. Doesn’t look likely, though. Christopher Morel is going to get more time at third. I’m ok with it. People gonna bark, though.

David Bote didn’t have any tough chances in left field, but then he didn’t make any of his chances tough, either. Could be simply positional flexibility. But why? Who has the dog in this fight?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...