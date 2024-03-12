Cub Tracks’ dogged pursuit of the truth

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
No game Monday. Pfui. I dislike working in a vacuum and would rather sit in a chair in my office. But it is what it is. Dark. Dark is what it is. I’d prefer to read inside of a dog.
At press time, J.D. Davis was still available, should the Cubs want him enough to do the necessary financial maneuvering. Doesn’t look likely, though. Christopher Morel is going to get more time at third. I’m ok with it. People gonna bark, though.
David Bote didn’t have any tough chances in left field, but then he didn’t make any of his chances tough, either. Could be simply positional flexibility. But why? Who has the dog in this fight?
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Jody Davis.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Justin Steele took winding path to earn first Opening Day start. “This result for Steele wasn’t always so obvious as he was coming up through the minors.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 3 questions facing Cubs after Taillon’s injury. “... the last rotation spot was up for grabs between Javier Assad, Drew Smyly, Hayden Wesneski and Jordan Wicks. Sans Taillon, two from that group could now be in the Opening Day cast.” Injury updates. Meghan Montemurro* {$} checks in.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs embracing the next pitching trend: splitters. “This offseason, several Cubs pitchers honed new splitters, and the team signed established hurlers who already threw the pitch.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): With talent still available and injuries piling up, how set is the Cubs roster? “Many of the injuries the Cubs have suffered this camp don’t appear to be serious.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Budget-conscious Cubs ‘Don’t appear to be real contender’ for Jordan Montgomery. “... they’re treating $237 million as a soft cap for now...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago baseball report: White Sox pitchers are fine-tuning — while the Cubs are working on positional flexibility. “Manager Craig Counsell wants players to be ready to play different positions, even if someone isn’t expected to get much time there in season.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya ‘ready to take that next step’. “Last year, Amaya quickly went from emergency fill-in to regular starter sharing playing time with veteran Yan Gomes.” Jordan Bastian weighs in.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: Have the Cubs done enough to address their left-handed hitting? “This offseason and spring, Hoyer and the Cubs brass went out and acquired a litany of lefties beyond Bellinger that give manager Craig Counsell plenty of options.” Can Seiya Suzuki pick up where he left off? What are the Cubs’ long-term plans at first base?
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs expect mistakes from Christopher Morel, who should have real runway at third base. “... as rough as Morel has looked at times this spring – he’s had some ugly errors, to be sure – there has to be some measure of patience there...”
- Jonathan Mayo (MLB.com*): Loaded Cubs farm has new director, similar vibe to past glory. “It’s a good situation,” Jason Kanzler said. “I’m a bit lucky.”
- Matt Danielowicz (Marquee Sports Netw2ork*): Cubs fan brings Wrigley Field to home bar. “Patrick Eriksen decided to take a small portion of Wrigley Field and bring it into his home bar in Sugar Grove, Ill. “
