Cub Tracks’ dogged pursuit of the truth

No game Monday. Pfui. I dislike working in a vacuum and would rather sit in a chair in my office. But it is what it is. Dark. Dark is what it is. I’d prefer to read inside of a dog.

At press time, J.D. Davis was still available, should the Cubs want him enough to do the necessary financial maneuvering. Doesn’t look likely, though. Christopher Morel is going to get more time at third. I’m ok with it. People gonna bark, though.

David Bote didn’t have any tough chances in left field, but then he didn’t make any of his chances tough, either. Could be simply positional flexibility. But why? Who has the dog in this fight?

“You can tell that he’s listening and taking it all in. I think there’s going to come a time where this team, I think, will be handed to him. And he’s going to have to take [charge] of the role.” — Yan Gomes

