Introducing ‘Chicago Cubs Firsts’

With the Cubs not playing until this evening, I thought I’d let you all know that I’ve written a new book about our favorite baseball team.

Titled “Chicago Cubs Firsts,” it’s basically what the title says — stories about many different “firsts” for the franchise, from players to team to the ballpark itself. Now, if I had literally done every “first” for the team, most if not all of them would be from the 19th Century, but I wanted to cover the entire sweep of the more than 145 years of franchise history beginning in 1876. So there is coverage of the “proto-Cubs” of the 19th Century, but also firsts as recent as 2023.

It’s formatted with a question-and-answer format, where I pose a question about who or what was a first on a specific topic, then give the answer as well as some stories behind or related to the answer. It was fun to research and write and I think every Cubs fan will find this an enjoyable read.

In addition to many firsts you might already know something about, there are many you might not be familiar with — and one specific first that, to my knowledge, has never been previously published. That’s a “tease” and no, I’m not telling you what it is — you’ll have to buy the book! All I’ll say about it is that finding and confirming this particular “first” was a culmination of perfecting all the sleuthing efforts I have learned here at BCB.

“Chicago Cubs Firsts” will officially be published June 4, 2024, but you can pre-order it now through this link at Amazon. I’m hoping to have a launch party somewhere in Chicago close to the official publication date and will keep you all posted.

If you decide to pre-order it now — thanks! And if you want to wait till June 4... thanks for doing it then!

Seriously, I think you’ll enjoy it. Hope you’ll pick up a copy. (Great Father’s Day gift!)