BCB After Dark: Is J.D. Davis a fit?

Last week I asked you when you thought prospect Matt Shaw would make his major league debut. Twenty-five percent of you thought that he wouldn’t see the majors until September and another 23 percent felt that it wouldn’t come until 2025 or later. Still that makes 52 percent of you who think that Shaw will spend a good chunk of the season in Chicago.

Tonight we have the Christian McBride trio performing the classic African-American spiritual “Down by the Riverside” live in the studios of KNKX Public Radio in Seattle. McBride is on bass, Christian Sands plays piano and Ulysses Owens Jr. plays the drums. This performance is from 2015.

Long before Barbie was nominated for an Oscar, before it became the biggest box office smash of 2023 and long before director Todd Haynes directed such critical favorites as Far From Heaven, Carol, Dark Waters and May December, there was Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story (1987), which was a 43-minute biopic directed by Haynes while he was still an MFA student at Bard College. (Steely Dan’s old school.) In Superstar, Haynes recreated the story of the last 17 years of the life of Karen Carpenter with Barbie dolls. This puppetry is interspaced with archival footage of pop culture in the seventies as well as news stories about the Vietnam War. While that sounds like a recipe for bad camp, Superstar is actually a serious treatise about how society views women and their bodies, as well as sympathetically portraying Carpenter’s struggles with fame and anorexia nervosa.

Superstar cannot be legally seen anywhere. This was a student film project and Haynes never expected the film to take off the way it did after he showed it at a couple of film festivals. Because of that, he hadn’t worried much about having the rights to make the film. Haynes was able to head off Mattel’s lawyers by pointing out that the dolls used were not actually official “Barbie” dolls, but rather cheap knockoffs that he had purchased at garage sales. However, he had no real legal defense against Richard Carpenter and the use of the Carpenters’ music in the film. However, thanks to the internet, there are dozens of copies of the film floating around, including a few on YouTube. They are of poor video quality, but some of that is simply the limitations of poor initial video quality from a student filmmaker. And they are still watchable.

The story of Karen Carpenter is well-known. Karen was the drummer in her older brother Richard’s band until he realized that she was a much better singer than a drummer. The Carpenters were then signed by A&M Records and ushered in the seventies era of soft rock as arguably the genre’s biggest stars. But Karen was uncomfortable with both fame and the brutal performing schedule that her brother Richard had her on. She developed the eating disorder of anorexia nervosa, which was little known to the public at the time. After several years of denying she had a problem and eventually seeking help, she relapsed and succumbed to complications of the disease in 1983, dying at the age of 32.

Superstar is partly a public service announcement about anorexia, with live-action actors talking about the disease at one point and on-screen text about the disease at other points. That actually brings up one problem of the film—Haynes superimposed black text over shots of the dolls and scenery and that makes some of the text black-on-black and impossible to read. Oh well, student mistake.

But the point that Haynes and his fellow screenwriter Cynthia Schneider want to make is more about the causes of the anorexia than the actual disease. In this, Superstar clearly lays the blame on Karen’s parents, Herb Alpert and especially on Richard. Karen wasn’t given any independent agency in her life by the people around her. Richard and Alpert told her what to sing and how to sing. Her parents told her how to live her life. Karen, in this retelling, responds by taking control of the only thing she still controlled, her own body, to horrific consequences.

At every turn in Superstar, the people (err. . .dolls) around Karen never ask her what she wants to do, they only tell her what she is going to do. Early in the film, her parents decide that Richard needs a new singer for his band and that Karen is going to be it. Karen has no interest in singing, but she’s given no choice in the matter. (Nor is Richard, for that matter. He complains “Now I need a new drummer!” to no avail.) After they become stars, her parents declare that Karen and Richard will continue to live at home in Downey, California so that they can keep a “normal life” and not succumb to the trappings of fame. When Karen finally tries to move out when she turns 25, her parents angrily object. When Karen finally admits she has an eating disorder and seeks help, her parents insist upon Richard going with her to check out the doctor and make sure she’s OK through her treatment. (This is one of the few arguments with her parents than Karen wins. Richard does not tag along.)

Herb Alpert, called “Mr. A&M” here, only appears in one scene, but he’s shot in dark and menacing shadows to highlight the Mephistophelean bargain that Karen makes. Or at least as dark and menacing as a knockoff Ken doll can be. Albert doesn’t show up again, but Richard is constantly badgering Karen about the “contracts” and “obligations” that the two have to meet, presumably with Alpert.

But Richard gets the lion’s share of the blame. Richard wins some degree of freedom for himself from their parents by going along with their plans to control Karen. He’s constantly pushing Karen to do more. Richard gets upset with Karen’s eating disorder, but he’s constantly putting it in terms like “Look what you are doing to our careers.” He makes Karen’s anorexia about himself. As if Richard’s career is more important than her health.

Richard also repeatedly tries to get Karen to eat, which the film argues generally makes the problem worse as it strips even more control away from the person suffering from anorexia. Richard controls almost every aspect of Karen’s life through their punishing touring and recording schedule. By trying to force Karen to eat, he took away even that little bit of control away from her, which just made her determination not to eat even stronger.

As noted above, this story is told all with knockoff Barbie dolls, which makes the point of “who controls a woman’s body” even more direct. Karen is reduced to a doll that other people (or well, other dolls) play with. As Karen’s condition becomes worse, Haynes carves away parts of the doll’s “flesh,” creating a misshapen monstrosity. Far from being the fun “Weird Barbie” played by Kate McKinnon in the Barbie movie, this Karen Barbie become just a hunk of ugly, decomposing plastic.

Haynes interspaces the plot with the dolls with collages of images from the seventies, which invokes a feel of the various new waves of the 1960s. They are not the strongest part of the film, but OK. Haynes does bring up actors who discuss legacy of the Carpenters and their music, both positively and negatively. Haynes himself plays a DJ who discusses the role the Carpenters played in ushering in a soft rock revolution.

Then there are the songs, most of which you’ve heard and memorized and all of which are the reason that the film is banned. Haynes has the “Carpenters” perform their biggest hits, or at least set up a doll stage while the songs play. But the songs are a stark reminder that for as schmaltzy and saccharine the Carpenters could be, Karen was an elite talent as a singer. There was always a bit of melancholy in her voice, which was probably just her natural singing style but it emphasizes the sadness of her story. Karen was so good that she could take a bank commercial jingle, albeit one written by Paul Williams, and add enough depth and meaning to it for it to go all the way to number two on the Billboard charts. But that just adds to the tragedy. The very thing that Karen was best at, she had little interest in actually doing. She was always more at home behind a drum kit, but she wasn’t given much choice.

Superstar has always had a cult following and it got a lot more attention this past summer when the Barbie movie came out. Director Greta Gerwig admits she had to reassure the executives at Mattel that she wasn’t going to do anything like Superstar. But even though it can’t be legally shown anywhere (with a few limited exceptions), copies are all over the internet. In fact, there are a few on YouTube. The quality isn’t good, but you can see it.

In fact, here’s the entire film.

The Giants released third baseman J.D. Davis today, saving themselves most of the $6.9 million that they would have paid him this season. The Giants exploited a loophole in the collective bargaining agreement that says that contracts awarded in arbitration are not guaranteed if the player is released more than 16 days before the start of the regular season.

Davis’ agent is furious about this development (The Athletic sub. req.) and claims the Giants dealt his client dirty by not offering a contract until about an hour before the deadline to settle before arbitration. The Giants and Davis’ agent are also in disagreement about the value of the contract the Giants offered. But as Baggarly reports in the article above, any grievance on the part of Davis is unlikely to succeed and in any case, it would likely take months to be settled. And Davis wants to play now.

The Giants say that they tried to trade Davis and had no takers. That’s not surprising, considering that every team knew that the Giants had to release Davis and that they could sign him as a free agent for less. But I point this out to emphasize that Davis will not be a “major league minimum and the Giants cover the rest” player. Davis is a free agent, just like the rest of the free agents who haven’t signed yet.

Obviously you know where this is going. Should the Cubs try to sign J.D. Davis? The Cubs probably need a third baseman and Davis is available. He was a pretty good hitter in his time with the Mets from 2019 to mid-2022. He wasn’t quite as good last year—if he had been, the Giants wouldn’t have signed Matt Chapman—but his .248/.325/.413 line with 18 home runs in 144 games is certainly respectable. It’s much better than what the Cubs got out of Nick Madrigal last season.

Defensively, Davis has never been considered a good glove. Last season, the defensive metrics disagreed on him, with some of them rating him as above average and others rating him below. But the general consensus is that he’s a fringy glove. Good enough to not hurt you too badly, but definitely not an asset.

How much would Davis cost? He’s certainly not going to get the $6.9 million that the Giants were scheduled to pay him this year. He won’t get the major-league minimum either. But budgets around baseball are tight this time of year and if I had to guess, I think he will sign for something much closer to the major league minimum than $6.9 million. Maybe between two and three million. So really, not much. Not so much that the front office would hesitate to release him in June or July if Davis doesn’t work out

So should the Cubs try to sign J.D. Davis?

