Cubs vs. Guardians at Goodyear preview, Wednesday 3/13, 3:05 CT

Looks like Jameson Taillon will not be ready for Opening Day:

Taillon’s continued lower back tightness makes it “fair to say” that opening day is unlikely, Counsell said, which sets up the veteran to begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Players can be backdated three days on the IL to start the year. “You’re kind of making a decision, like, is he going to be able to take that first turn (through the rotation) otherwise you have to go (on the IL) and the first turn is pretty unlikely at this point,” Counsell said.

So that means someone else will take that spot, at least for a short time. That could be one reason Hayden Wesneski is one of the relievers today — I’d expect him to go multiple innings following Kyle Hendricks’ start.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Guardians lineup:

It's March 13th, so you know what that means.#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/ND8Y5tyrhz — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 13, 2024

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Hayden Wesneski, Hector Neris and Adbert Alzolay.

Tanner Bibee will start for the Guardians. Guardians relievers scheduled today: Tyler Beede, Jaime Barria, Anthony Banda, Jack Leftwich and Adam Oller.

There is no TV for today’s game. There’s an audio broadcast with the Guardians announcers available at MLB.com via the streaming page below.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Guardians site Covering The Corner. If you do go there to interact with Guardians fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.