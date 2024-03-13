Baseball history unpacked, March 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Mal Eason, George Gaw, Eddie Butler, Mark Leiter Jr., Keegan Thompson*. Also notable: Home Run Baker HOF.

Today in History:

607 - 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1639 - Cambridge College, Massachusetts, renamed Harvard for clergyman John Harvard.

- Cambridge College, Massachusetts, renamed Harvard for clergyman John Harvard. 1781 William Herschel sees what he thinks is a “comet” but is actually the discovery of the planet Uranus.

William Herschel sees what he thinks is a “comet” but is actually the discovery of the planet Uranus. 1930 - Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.

- Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory. 1960 - NFL’s Chicago Cardinals move to St Louis.

- NFL’s Chicago Cardinals move to St Louis. 1980 - John Wayne Gacy receives the death sentence in Illinois for the murder of 12 people.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.