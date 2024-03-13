BCB After Dark: Who will lead the Cubs in OPS?

It’s Tuesday evening at BCB After Dark: the hippest spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and sit with us for a while. There’s no cover charge. Let us know if we can do anything for you. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage. There’s no corkage fee.

Last night I asked if you thought the Cubs should sign free agent third baseman J.D. Davis. Seventy percent of you were against the Cubs signing him at this late date.

I don’t normally mention Spring Training games, but it sure was good to see Patrick Wisdom hit a walkoff home run against the Brewers. Let’s hope he can do that in the regular season.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t normally do any movie talk. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight I’m just going with the classics. We’ve got Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers playing the Bobby Timmons-written song “Moanin’.” Even if you don’t know the title, you probably recognize this song.

This features Blakey on drums, Timmons on piano, Lee Morgan on trumpet, Benny Golson on tenor sax and Jymie Merritt on bass. This is either late-1958 or early-1959.

Welcome back everyone who skips the jazz.

I’m kind of stuck for a topic tonight, so I thought I’d just ask you which Cubs player will lead the team in OPS (on-base plus slugging) for 2024.

I have some issues with OPS. For one, on-base and slugging are not equivalent to each other. For example, On-base is on a scale of 0 to 1 and slugging on on a scale of 0 to 4. But OPS weighs them equally. Still, over the past decade OPS has become shorthand for offensive production in MLB and it’s certainly easier to understand (and more easily computed) than other metrics like WAR. Heck, different sites don’t agree on how WAR is computed. Baseball Reference listed Nico Hoerner has having the highest WAR on the 2023 Cubs and Fangraphs countered that actually Dansby Swanson led the Cubs in WAR.

But there is no argument as to who led the Cubs in OPS in 2023. I’m going to go with a cutoff of 400 plate appearances instead of 502 because that gives more players. The players with 400 PAs for the Cubs last year all return for 2024. They are:

Cody Bellinger 881

Seiya Suzuki 842

Christopher Morel 821

Ian Happ 791

Dansby Swanson 744

Mike Tauchman 739

Nico Hoerner 729

Yan Gomes 729

Patrick Wisdom only had 302 PA last year, but his OPS was 789.

So who is going to lead the Cubs in OPS this year? We’ll go with a minimum of 400 plate appearances again.

By the way, if you’ve got a question you’d like to see polled, please put it in the comments.

