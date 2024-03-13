Cubs 6, Brewers 5: Patrick Wisdom walks it off

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs went behind early and had no hits through four innings. Then they had a lot of hits and baserunners and tied the game, went behind in the next inning and tied it up again in the bottom half.

Apparently Patrick Wisdom had had enough of that, so he hit the second pitch thrown to him in the bottom of the ninth onto the berm in left field at Sloan Park for a 6-5 Cubs victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening.

Here, let’s start this recap with the walkoff [VIDEO].

Justin Steele started this game and wound up charged with two runs in a bit more than four innings (he faced one hitter in the fifth), but overall I thought he had an excellent outing, striking out nine.

Here are those nine K’s [VIDEO].

Another note on Steele’s strikeouts:

Justin Steele's 9 strikeouts are tied for most in a game this spring (Spencer Strider yesterday) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 13, 2024

Steele is likely set to make two more spring starts before his Opening Day assignment at Texas. I’d say he should be ready to go seven innings in that one, given his good outing in this game.

The Cubs, meanwhile, had no hits and just two baserunners off Milwaukee starter Colin Rea, who made nine appearances as a Cub in the shortened 2020 pandemic season, and trailed 4-0 heading to the fifth thanks to a three-run homer by William Contreras off Julian Merryweather.

In that fifth, the Cubs faced Brewers reliever Abner Uribe, who had a strong debut season in Milwaukee in 2023. Tuesday night, though, he was all over the place. He faced eight batters and retired just one of them, allowing three hits, issuing a walk and hitting a pair of Cubs.

The first Cubs run scored on this triple by David Peralta, playing his first game as a Cub [VIDEO].

A second run scored on a fielder’s choice by Yan Gomes, and three batters later, Cody Bellinger singled in a pair to tie the game 4-4 [VIDEO].

Jose Cuas had a shaky sixth, allowing a run on three hits and a walk, so the Brewers led 5-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, Peralta doubled, his second hit of the game. He scored on a single by Gomes that tied the game at 5 heading to the seventh.

The Cubs then got scoreless innings from Mark Leiter Jr., Keegan Thompson and Luke Little. Thompson gave up a pair of singles after striking out the first two Brewers. It would be a huge boost to the bullpen if Thompson could recover his 2022 form.

Overall Cubs pitchers struck out 16 in this game.

And then Wisdom ended it quickly with his walkoff homer, which is where we came in.

Christopher Morel made another error in this game, a throwing error on which he appeared to double-clutch the ball. It made no difference in the game, as the hitter, Jackson Chourio, was credited with a hit anyway and advanced to second on the error. He eventually scored on Contreras’ homer. It’s still learning time for Morel, and he’s going to make these from time to time. Hopefully they will lessen as the season goes on, and also hoping they don’t affect his hitting.

Attendance watch: The first sellout of the spring brough 15,927 to Sloan Park on a beautiful March evening. That makes the total for this year 122,084 for 10 dates, or 12,208 per date.

The Cubs will travel west Wednesday afternoon to face the Guardians in Goodyear — and I wouldn’t expect too many regulars to play, as most of them did in this night game. Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs and Tanner Bibee will go for Cleveland. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.